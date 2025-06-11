WATCH: All-new Apple CarPlay Ultra in action - in an Aston Martin DBX 707

Aston Martin has become the first manufacturer to offer the second generation of Apple's in-car smartphone mirroring system.

Apple CarPlay Ultra dramatically expands the amount of screen space that the Apple interface can occupy, entering the car's instrument display as well as its infotainment screen.

This means users can display maps or media alongside the rev counter and speedometer. They will also be able to select one of various designs for the instruments, as well as personalised colours, backgrounds and screen layouts. Watch our video above to see it in action in the updated Aston Martin DBX707.