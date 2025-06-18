BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: WATCH: £936k Maserati MCXtrema on track: The WILDEST Maserati ever made
UP NEXT
New Porsche Cayman and Boxster could use 911's flat six

WATCH: £936k Maserati MCXtrema on track: The WILDEST Maserati ever made

We get a chance to drive the super-exclusive track car based on the MC20 - but at £936k you might expect many tricks up its sleeve - and you'd be right

Autocar
News
1 min read
3 October 2025

The Maserati MCXtrema is a super-exclusive track car. It might be loosely based on Maserati’s MC20 supercar but it’s more race car than supercar now: with a 730bhp variant of the Nettuno V6 engine, a stripped interior, carbonfibre everywhere, bespoke suspension and even its own air jacks.

And yet there is no race series for this £936,000 super-special car, which costs thousands to run every time it turns a wheel. It’s no wonder, then, that they only made 62 of them, and most of them immediately went into collections to barely see the light of day. Except for this one, whose extremely generous owner got in touch to ask if we’d like to have a go in his MCXtrema, during a track day organised by the wonderful charity Mission Motorsport. As you can imagine, we said yes please and thank you very much. So join Autocar’s Richard Lane as he gets to grips with a car that is close to a GT3 racing car in all but name. Watch the video by clicking on the player above.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Kia Sportage review 2025 001
Kia Sportage
8
Kia Sportage
alfa romeo stelvio front quarter
Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2017-2025 review
7
Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2017-2025 review
Tesla Model Y Performance review 001
Tesla Model Y Performance
Tesla Model Y Performance
Citroen C5 Aircross review 2025 001
Citroen C5 Aircross and e-C5 Aircross review
Citroen C5 Aircross and e-C5 Aircross review
Jeep Compass EV review 2025 001
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass

View all car reviews

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used cars for sale

 Volkswagen Golf 1.5 ETSI MHEV R-Line DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£20,498
25,839miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Renault Captur 1.5 DCi ENERGY Iconic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£8,998
37,533miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
MG ZS 1.5 Hybrid+ Trophy Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£21,498
12,498miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 3 Series 2.0 320d MHT M Sport Pro Edition Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2021
£27,498
35,717miles
Diesel Hybrid
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Honda Civic 1.6 I-DTEC SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£10,298
59,412miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan Qashqai 1.5 DCi Acenta Premium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£11,298
42,463miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi MHEV GT-Line DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£22,498
34,034miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Renault Clio 1.6 E-TECH RS Line Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£15,998
18,637miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall Grandland X 1.6 Turbo D BlueInjection Sport Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£7,998
68,519miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Kia Sportage review 2025 001
Kia Sportage
8
Kia Sportage
alfa romeo stelvio front quarter
Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2017-2025 review
7
Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2017-2025 review
Tesla Model Y Performance review 001
Tesla Model Y Performance
Tesla Model Y Performance
Citroen C5 Aircross review 2025 001
Citroen C5 Aircross and e-C5 Aircross review
Citroen C5 Aircross and e-C5 Aircross review
Jeep Compass EV review 2025 001
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass

View all car reviews