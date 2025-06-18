WATCH: £936k Maserati MCXtrema on track: The WILDEST Maserati ever made

The Maserati MCXtrema is a super-exclusive track car. It might be loosely based on Maserati’s MC20 supercar but it’s more race car than supercar now: with a 730bhp variant of the Nettuno V6 engine, a stripped interior, carbonfibre everywhere, bespoke suspension and even its own air jacks.

And yet there is no race series for this £936,000 super-special car, which costs thousands to run every time it turns a wheel. It’s no wonder, then, that they only made 62 of them, and most of them immediately went into collections to barely see the light of day. Except for this one, whose extremely generous owner got in touch to ask if we’d like to have a go in his MCXtrema, during a track day organised by the wonderful charity Mission Motorsport. As you can imagine, we said yes please and thank you very much. So join Autocar’s Richard Lane as he gets to grips with a car that is close to a GT3 racing car in all but name. Watch the video by clicking on the player above.