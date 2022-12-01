Volvo XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge get more range, power

Volvo has bolstered the line-ups of two of its electric SUVs for 2023, improving their range, efficiency and performance.
The headline change is the introduction of a new rear-wheel-drive powertrain for the Volvo XC40 Recharge and the Volvo C40 Recharge. Replacing the 228bhp front-wheel-drive powertrain, it has a 234bhp electric motor at the rear axle.
As a result of improved cooling efficiency, Volvo says the EVs benefit from improved range despite retaining the same 69kWh battery. The XC40 Recharge is now capable of 286 miles of range, compared with 264 miles previously, while the C40 Recharge is boosted from 272 miles to 296 miles.
The more powerful rear-driven C40 Recharge gets 248bhp and a larger 82kWh battery, making it capable of 331 miles (an increase of 11 miles over the previous car), although this version won't be sold in the UK.
Changes have also come to the four-wheel-drive variants. Previously powered by two 200bhp electric motors, they now combine a 245bhp motor at the rear axle with a 156bhp motor at the front for a total of 401bhp.
An 82kWh battery means the XC40 Recharge Twin is now capable of up to 311 miles of range, a 39-mile increase, while the range of the C40 Recharge Twin jumps 35 miles to 315 miles.
The update also includes a faster charging rate for the XC40 Recharge Twin of up to 200kW, slashing the 10-80% charging time by 10 minutes to 27 minutes. This matches the charging time of the smaller-battery standard models, which keep the same 150kW speed.
All of the new variants are now available to order. The Twin models will enter production in May, before the single-motor variants arrive in the autumn.
News of the update comes several weeks after Volvo pulled the covers off its new EX90 flagship, which will arrive in 2024 with a 360-mile range and hefty BMW iX-rivalling £96,255 price.
Join the debate
Add your comment
I easily make $32,000-$38,000 each month just by doing a simple home business. This job is online and can be done very easily part-time or full-time, although no specific experience is required for this job. Anyone can join this work now and start earning like me.....Follow the link. >>>> EarnCash7.com
This is fantastic news. My wife is looking at buying one of these so we took one for a test drive. We both really liked it and, being the model with over 400 bhp it was bonkers fast. I have been lucky enough to drive a couple of Ferraris but nothing prepared me for the insane acceleration of this Volvo. Unfortunately we were told that Volvo had stopped selling the twin motor (400bhp+ version), putting a hold on our search. My wife is suddenly very excited again. Thankyou Volvo and Autocar!!
I think this is a good bet, looks good, range and perfomance.
Yep, it would be perfect for us - there is loads of room inside (my son is 6'3" and he was fine in the back), it has a big boot, and it is quite compact so not massive on the road. The range wouldn't be an issue as we have only done journeys over 150 miles four times in the last five years. Looks like we might be getting a new XC40 on the drive soon!