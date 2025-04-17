The Volvo S90 has been updated with a fresh face, upgraded interior technology and extra electric range for the plug-in hybrid version.

Visual changes include a new front grille, which matches those on the revised XC90 and XC60 SUVs, as well as sharper-looking lighting signatures front and rear, bringing it into line with the new ES90 EV.

Additional sound insulation is aimed at boosting interior refinement and adaptive suspension has been standardised across the range.

Inside, the 11.2in touchscreen infotainment system has been updated to improve its responsiveness and it can now be updated over the air.

The car will be offered with a choice of mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. Volvo has yet to release performance figures but the PHEV’s electric range has been increased from 46 miles to 50.

The new S90 is not expected to arrive in the UK. The saloon was removed from Volvo's line-up in the UK two years ago due to poor sales and the brand’s emphasis on electric models at the time. That left Volvo buyers to choose from the smaller S60 saloon, the V90 estate or one of the firm’s SUVs.

Volvo is instead prioritising international markets for the S90. The model will be rolled out in China this summer, with other countries following thereafter.

“The S90 is a key part of our product portfolio for the coming years in some of our Asian markets,” said Volvo product and strategy chief Erik Severinson.

The S90’s de facto successor, the ES90, is due in the UK next year. Prices will range from around £70,000 to just below £90,000.