Volvo S90 gets new look and interior update

Flagship petrol saloon gets suite of changes aimed primarily at the Chinese market

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
17 April 2025

The Volvo S90 has been updated with a fresh face, upgraded interior technology and extra electric range for the plug-in hybrid version.

Visual changes include a new front grille, which matches those on the revised XC90 and XC60 SUVs, as well as sharper-looking lighting signatures front and rear, bringing it into line with the new ES90 EV.

Additional sound insulation is aimed at boosting interior refinement and adaptive suspension has been standardised across the range.

Inside, the 11.2in touchscreen infotainment system has been updated to improve its responsiveness and it can now be updated over the air.

The car will be offered with a choice of mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. Volvo has yet to release performance figures but the PHEV’s electric range has been increased from 46 miles to 50.

The new S90 is not expected to arrive in the UK. The saloon was removed from Volvo's line-up in the UK two years ago due to poor sales and the brand’s emphasis on electric models at the time. That left Volvo buyers to choose from the smaller S60 saloon, the V90 estate or one of the firm’s SUVs.

Volvo is instead prioritising international markets for the S90. The model will be rolled out in China this summer, with other countries following thereafter.

“The S90 is a key part of our product portfolio for the coming years in some of our Asian markets,” said Volvo product and strategy chief Erik Severinson.

The S90’s de facto successor, the ES90, is due in the UK next year. Prices will range from around £70,000 to just below £90,000.

Read our review

Car review
Volvo S90

Volvo S90

Sweden guns for Germany’s big-hitters with a new full-sized executive saloon, but Mercedes and BMW set the bar high for driving dynamics

Read our review

Charlie Martin

Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

Saucerer 17 April 2025

Volvo have finally sorted out that rear end. The pre-facelift one looked fat and dumpy.

