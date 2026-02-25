The Volvo EX30 has gained a new entry-level powertrain that's expected to cut its starting price significantly from the current £33,060.

The nameless new set-up employs a 148bhp rear-mounted motor, down from the 268bhp offered by that in the existing Single Motor model.

It's matched with the Single Motor’s 51kWh battery for a range of 211 miles between charges, although it can also be had with the 69kWh Long Range pack for a range of 296 miles.

Volvo has yet to confirm UK pricing nor when the new model will arrive in our showrooms, but it's likely to nudge nearer the £30,000 mark, taking the EX30 closer to alternatives such as the Alfa Romeo Junior and Mini Aceman.

Chief commercial officer Erik Severinson said the new powertrain will “further increase our addressable market” and “attract more customers towards full electrification”.

In addition to the new variant, all EX30s will gain vehicle-to-load functionality (which allows the battery to power external devices) in an over-the-air software update later this summer. An adapter enabling the feature will be sold separately.

The infotainment touchscreen’s interface is also being updated, with Volvo promising that it will place key controls closer to the driver’s hand.

It will also add a customisable toolbar that can be left to predict what functions you may need at hand at any point while driving or be personalised to always display your favoured controls.

This is particularly important in the EX30, which almost entirely eschews traditional switchgear in favour of touchscreen control.