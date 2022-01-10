BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Volvo confirms saloons and estates to remain part of line-up
UP NEXT
Under the skin: Breakthrough creates faster, cheaper, greener carbonfibre

Volvo confirms saloons and estates to remain part of line-up

Car maker will replace its traditional models, despite sales of S and V series being eclipsed by SUVs
Rachel Burgess
News
2 mins read
10 January 2022

Volvo has confirmed it will replace its long-standing ‘S’ saloon and ‘V’ estate models, despite SUVs now accounting for 75% of its total sales.

The firm’s global best-seller, the Volvo XC60 SUV, sold more units (162,600) in the first three-quarters of 2021 than the S60, V60, S90 and V90 combined. Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson said: “Yes, the [S and V] lines will be replaced with something even more attractive to consumers. We need lower cars with a more conventional body size but maybe a little less square [than previously]. These low cars will be in addition to our high-positioned SUVs. Stay tuned.”

When asked if the shape of the Volvo C40 Recharge SUV would lead to more coupé-inspired Volvos, Samuelsson said: “Yes and no. Cars will be less boxy in future, when we need to have lower air resistance. You could call it coupé-ish. We talk a lot about range in electric cars, but I think we will start looking at energy efficiency, and of course air resistance will be very central to that.”

Related articles

Earlier this year, Samuelsson told Autocar that the Swedish maker will increase its line-up of SUVs while cutting back on traditional saloons and estates, so Volvo traditionalists will be glad to hear that the V and S lines will continue in some form. However, they are unlikely to carry the V and S designations, as Volvo confirmed in July that it will give future models names, rather than alphanumerics.

Samuelsson is set to step down as Volvo SEO in March, to be replaced by ex-Dyson Group CEO Jim Rowan. He will also Volvo's board of management but continue to serve as chairperson of EV performance brand Polestar.

Volvo is also shifting its production priorities. It currently builds 15,000 EVs annually, but by autumn next year that capacity will increase to 150,000 EVs. On its aim to have 50% EV sales by 2025, Volvo’s chief financial officer, Björn Annwall, said: “You need customers who want EVs, and we’re fully confident ours do. You need great cars, which we have.”

Used cars for sale

 Volvo S60 T4 [190] Se Nav 4dr [leather]
2018
£14,199
51,500miles
Petrol
Manual
4
View details
Volvo S60 T4 [190] Se Nav 4dr [leather]
2018
£15,999
16,676miles
Petrol
Manual
4
View details
Volvo S60 T4 [190] Se Lux Nav 4dr
2016
£16,500
4,569miles
Petrol
Manual
4
View details
Volvo S60 D4 [190] R Design Lux Nav 4dr Geartronic [leather]
2017
£19,412
21,736miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Volvo S60 2.0 T5 R Design Plus 4dr Auto
2019
£24,495
31,867miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
Volvo S60 2.0 T5 R Design Plus 4dr Auto
2019
£25,750
15,093miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
Volvo S60 2.0 T5 R Design Plus 4dr Auto
2020
£25,999
15,569miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
Volvo S60 2.0 T5 R Design Edition 4dr Auto
2019
£26,499
28,647miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
Volvo S60 2.0 T5 R Design Edition 4dr Auto
2019
£26,799
20,219miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Electrogenic Porsche 356 2022 first drive review tracking front

Porsche 356 by Electrogenic 2022 UK review

Porsche 356 by Electrogenic 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Macan S 2021 UK first drive review lead

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review
1 RUF SCR 2021 first drive review lead

Ruf SCR 2021 review

Ruf SCR 2021 review
1 Audi R8 RWD Performance 2021 first drive review hero front

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review
1 Kia Ceed Sportswagon tgdi 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI '3' 2021 UK review

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI &#039;3&#039; 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Volvo S60 Polestar Engineered 2020 road test review - hero front

Volvo S60

Volvo attempts to combine the super-saloon and PHEV with its flagship S60 - but is it more a rival for the Mercedes-AMG C43 or the hardcore BMW M3?

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Electrogenic Porsche 356 2022 first drive review tracking front

Porsche 356 by Electrogenic 2022 UK review

Porsche 356 by Electrogenic 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Macan S 2021 UK first drive review lead

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review
1 RUF SCR 2021 first drive review lead

Ruf SCR 2021 review

Ruf SCR 2021 review
1 Audi R8 RWD Performance 2021 first drive review hero front

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review
1 Kia Ceed Sportswagon tgdi 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI '3' 2021 UK review

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI &#039;3&#039; 2021 UK review

View all latest drives