Volkswagen Tiguan gains 242bhp Golf GTI engine for 2021

Potent petrol range-topper will bridge the gap between the standard Tiguan and upcoming 316bhp R model
18 February 2021

The Volkswagen Tiguan line-up has swelled at the top end with the introduction of two new four-wheel-drive petrol options.

The 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine is now available in 187bhp form, with 236lb ft, or in the identical 242bhp, 273lb ft guise offered in the Golf GTI hot hatchback. The same option was rolled out to the Tiguan's Seat Tarraco sibling last month.

The more potent option bridges the gap between the full-fat Tiguan R and the standard Tiguan line-up, bringing the 0-62mph time down to just 6.0sec and bumping the top speed up to 142mph.

The 187bhp option covers the 0-62mph sprint in 7.4sec, tops out at 133mph and is capable of 34.1mpg. It is available in range-topping Elegance and R-Line trims, priced from £36,140, while the 242bhp option is exclusive to sporty R-Line trim and priced from £39,560.

The latter is the fastest and most powerful version of the Tiguan on sale, until the 316bhp R arrives in the coming months. Capable of 0-62mph in 4.9sec and equipped with a new torque-vectoring four-wheel drive system, the new Tiguan R is expected to be priced from around £44,000 and will rival the BMW X2 M35i and Audi SQ2.

Hannah Doherty, Tiguan product manager at Volkswagen UK, said: “One of the key ingredients for any SUV is capability, whether it’s the ability to venture off road, provide space for five people and their luggage, or even just stand up to the daily trials of family life.

“With this powerful duo of petrol engines, the Tiguan is more capable than ever – offering space, power, quality, flexibility and the roadholding (or off-roading) prowess of 4Motion four-wheel drive. Increasing choice for customers for Volkswagen’s best-selling SUV is also a big boost,” she added.

Volkswagen Tiguan R

VW's R Performance division lights a 316bhp fire in the belly of the brand’s best-selling SUV

xxxx 18 February 2021

Missing link, love it, wish more manufactures had the ability and guts to offer mid performance petrol options. Meganne, Focus, Civic etc take note.     

