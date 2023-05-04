Volkswagen previews new Golf R 333 Limited Edition

Volkswagen has previewed a new special edition of the Golf R, which will be fully revealed on 31 May.

Through the R-devoted YouTube channel, the German firm has revealed the name of the hot hatch: the Volkswagen Golf R 333 Limited Edition.

It has also given drivers a hint of what to expect, revealing an Akrapovic exhaust, a set of cross-drilled brakes, 19in black Estoril alloy wheels, '333' badging and bright yellow exterior paint - a colour that isn't currently available on the Golf R.

The Golf R 333 shares some stark similarities to a model presented in 2017 – a performance package for the Mk7.5 Golf R that included an Akrapovic exhaust plus suspension alterations.

The package also upped the hot hatch’s top speed from an electronically limited 155mph to 166mph and added drilled disc brakes and shock-absorber adjustment, plus bright yellow paint.

Back then, Volkswagen described the car as “even rawer, even less compromising and even more strong-willed”.

Volkswagen even presented the performance-package model at the Geneva motor show, shod with Pirelli Trofeo R tyres, which were used on the Lamborghini Huracán Performante.

The Golf R 333 will likely replace the Golf R 20 Years - Volksawgen’s most powerful production Golf to date - which gets 333PS (328bhp) from the turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder 'EA888' engine.

That’s more than the standard Golf R, which offers an output of 319bhp and a 0-62mph sprint of 4.7sec.