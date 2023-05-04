BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Volkswagen previews new Golf R 333 Limited Edition
UP NEXT
Ford counters Tesla with seven-seat electric crossover

Volkswagen previews new Golf R 333 Limited Edition

German car maker will reveal a limited-run hot hatchback on 31 May – its most powerful yet
News
2 mins read
4 May 2023

Volkswagen has previewed a new special edition of the Golf R, which will be fully revealed on 31 May. 

Through the R-devoted YouTube channel, the German firm has revealed the name of the hot hatch: the Volkswagen Golf R 333 Limited Edition. 

It has also given drivers a hint of what to expect, revealing an Akrapovic exhaust, a set of cross-drilled brakes, 19in black Estoril alloy wheels, '333' badging and bright yellow exterior paint - a colour that isn't currently available on the Golf R. 

Related articles

The Golf R 333 shares some stark similarities to a model presented in 2017 – a performance package for the Mk7.5 Golf R that included an Akrapovic exhaust plus suspension alterations. 

The package also upped the hot hatch’s top speed from an electronically limited 155mph to 166mph and added drilled disc brakes and shock-absorber adjustment, plus bright yellow paint. 

Back then, Volkswagen described the car as “even rawer, even less compromising and even more strong-willed”.

Volkswagen even presented the performance-package model at the Geneva motor show, shod with Pirelli Trofeo R tyres, which were used on the Lamborghini Huracán Performante. 

Car Review
Volkswagen Golf R
1 Volkswagen Golf R 2021 RT hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

The Golf R 333 will likely replace the Golf R 20 Years - Volksawgen’s most powerful production Golf to date - which gets 333PS (328bhp) from the turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder 'EA888' engine. 

That’s more than the standard Golf R, which offers an output of 319bhp and a 0-62mph sprint of 4.7sec.  

Advertisement

Latest Drives

alfa romeo giulia veloce review 2023 01 cornering front
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2023 UK first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2023 UK first drive
tesla model y rwd 2023 01 cornering frton
Tesla Model Y RWD 2023 first drive
Tesla Model Y RWD 2023 first drive
01 Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV FD 2023 Lead driving front
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid UK first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid UK first drive
kia soul ev review 2023 01 tracking front
Kia Soul 39kWh Urban 2023 UK first drive
Kia Soul 39kWh Urban 2023 UK first drive
mercedes benz gle review 2023 001 tracking front
Mercedes GLE 2023 first drive
Mercedes GLE 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 Volkswagen Golf R 2021 RT hero front

Volkswagen Golf R

The Mk7 Golf R departed as a legend, so where can the new one possibly go from there?

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

alfa romeo giulia veloce review 2023 01 cornering front
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2023 UK first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2023 UK first drive
tesla model y rwd 2023 01 cornering frton
Tesla Model Y RWD 2023 first drive
Tesla Model Y RWD 2023 first drive
01 Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV FD 2023 Lead driving front
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid UK first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid UK first drive
kia soul ev review 2023 01 tracking front
Kia Soul 39kWh Urban 2023 UK first drive
Kia Soul 39kWh Urban 2023 UK first drive
mercedes benz gle review 2023 001 tracking front
Mercedes GLE 2023 first drive
Mercedes GLE 2023 first drive

View all latest drives