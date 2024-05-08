BACK TO ALL NEWS
Bentley replaces W12 with 740bhp, 50-mile plug-in hybrid

Volkswagen keeps developing PHEVs as EV demand 'plateaus'

CEO Thomas Schäfer says plug-in hybrids "were a thing of the past" but now "everyone wants hybrids"
Felix Page
News
2 mins read
8 May 2024

Volkswagen will continue to invest in plug-in hybrid technology over the coming years as a bridge towards pure electrification.

The firm currently sells PHEV versions of the Golf, Passat and Tiguan, and boss Thomas Schäfer suggested the technology could be rolled out and improved in light of a "plateau" in demand for electric cars.

Speaking at the Financial Times Future of the Car conference in London, Schäfer echoed Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida and Hyundai president José Muñoz, who each suggested their firms would maintain a flexible powertrain offering as EV demand wavers.

Related articles

Asked by Autocar if Volkswagen would continue investing in hybrids, Schäfer said: "Hybrids were a thing of the past. Last year, if you asked the same question, it would have been: 'Forget hybrids, it's expensive technology, it's not worth it.' Within the last six months, all of a sudden everyone wants hybrids.

"When we said we were going to offer hybrid on the Tiguan, Golf, Passat and so on, we were frowned upon. People said: 'Why are you doing this? Go faster [towards full electrification].' Now I'm very glad we did. We have an offer and we will probably have to even extend it.

"It's a bridge technology. While battery-electric drive is plateauing out a bit at the moment, we still need this transitional technology."

However, Schäfer added that he's "absolutely sure the future is electric" and hybrids will serve as a bridge towards the ultimate objective of all-out electrification.

To that end, Volkswagen will "carry on with what we have", Schäfer said, suggesting that any future PHEVs will use a variation of the system that's currently available in the Golf, Passat and Tiguan. "We will keep developing, but will we do a completely new drivetrain? I don't think so."

Schäfer added that Volkswagen doesn't necessarily need a PHEV offering "in every single model and in every single region" but rather development work will focus on reducing costs and boosting electric range.

As it stands, Volkswagen PHEVs offer among the longest electric ranges of any on the market, with the latest versions of the Golf, Passat and Tiguan PHEVs able to travel around 62 miles with the petrol engine off.

Development of new hybrid powertrains won't come at the expense of new EV platform development, Schäfer said, with the updated version of MEB – dubbed MEB Plus – and its SSP successor still on track for production in 2025 and 2026 respectively.

mini cooper se review 2024 01 front cornering
Mini Cooper SE review
8
Mini Cooper SE review
jeep grand cherokee review 2024 01 front cornering
Jeep Grand Cherokee
6
Jeep Grand Cherokee
bentley bentayga mulliner ewb review 202401 front cornering
Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase
8
Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase
Renault Twizy front three quarter lead
Used Renault Twizy 2012-2021 review
6
Used Renault Twizy 2012-2021 review
ferrari sf90 xx spider review 2024 24 cornering front
Ferrari SF90 XX and Spider review
8
Ferrari SF90 XX and Spider review

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
VW Passat Estate R Line frontcorner

Volkswagen Passat

The longest-lived car in the VW line-up gets one final ICE generation - and the brand pulls out all the stops

Read our review

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: News and features editor

Felix is Autocar's news editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

