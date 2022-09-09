BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Volkswagen ID Xtreme concept car hints at adventure-ready ID 4
UP NEXT
2023 Ferrari Roma Spider to be marque’s entry-level convertible

Volkswagen ID Xtreme concept car hints at adventure-ready ID 4

Jacked-up concept based on VW ID 4 GTX previews future off-road variant of electric SUV
charlie_martin_headshot
News
2 mins read
9 September 2022

Volkswagen has revealed a punchy off-road concept car called the ID Xtreme, based on the ID 4 GTX, to test public opinion for a more adventurous line of ID cars.

Visually, the bull bars up front, chunky off-road tyres and a roof-mounted LED light bar mark the ID Xtreme out as an off-roader compared with the road-biased ID 4 GTX on which it’s based.

Under the skin, the ID Xtreme’s power has been boosted by 87bhp over the GTX to 382bhp, courtesy of an uprated rear motor and software revisions. Combined with the visual changes, this is likely to reduce the ID Xtreme’s range by a noticeable margin – although how significant is not known, given the concept uses a second-hand battery pack.

Related articles

This is because the ID Xtreme repurposes an old ID 4 test car (rather than converting a brand-new example) to minimise the carbon footprint. An aluminium undertray completely seals the body to protect those batteries, which are situated below the cabin in the MEB platform.

A specially developed noise maker has also been fitted into the wheel housings to give the ID Xtreme some acoustic presence. How this works is unclear, but a similar device was tested on Kiwi rally driver Hayden Paddon’s Hyundai Kona EV, producing a sound signature somewhat reminiscent of V10-era Formula 1 cars.

This technology could be used in future VW cars – or industry-wide – to maintain pedestrian safety by preserving ‘engine’ sounds, albeit at more sociable noise levels than on Paddon’s rally car. 

Silke Bagschik, head of the MEB product line, said: “For many of our customers, vehicles are much more than just a means of transport. With the ID Xtreme, we are raising electric mobility from VW to a new performance level.”

Advertisement

Latest Drives

range rover 2022 004 cornering front
Range Rover Plug-in Electric Hybrid review
Range Rover Plug-in Electric Hybrid review
Ford F150 Lightning front dynamic
Despite weighing nearly three tonnes, the F-150 Lightning hits 60mph in 4.3sec
Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 review
Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 review
01 Range Rover V8 P530 FD 2022 Hero front
The new Range Rover gains the V8 engine seen in the 50i range of BMWs
Range Rover P530 2022 review
Range Rover P530 2022 review
WC Ford Focus twin test WW 22 20220321 0010 (1)
Car pictured is in ST-Line trim
Ford Focus 1.0 Ecoboost 125 2022 review
Ford Focus 1.0 Ecoboost 125 2022 review
BMW X7 driving three quarters side
BMW X7 2022 review
BMW X7 2022 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 Volkswagen ID 4 2021 road test review hero front

Volkswagen ID 4 GTX

All-wheel-drive EV launches a new performance tag. But what kind of car is a GTX?

Read our review
Back to top

Bagschik also hinted that the model is a litmus test for more off-road-focused VW EVs. She said: “We are really eager to find out how the fans of electromobility react to the vehicle.

“Based on the feedback from our community, we will decide how to proceed with the project.”

Car Review
Volkswagen ID 4 GTX
1 Volkswagen ID 4 2021 road test review hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

The ID Xtreme has been displayed at the ID Treffen show in Locarno, Switzerland – a gathering of fans of the ID line-up, supported by VW.

Should the Xtreme pass its first test – some of VW’s most fanatical supporters at the fledgling event – development of a production version could commence.

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

range rover 2022 004 cornering front
Range Rover Plug-in Electric Hybrid review
Range Rover Plug-in Electric Hybrid review
Ford F150 Lightning front dynamic
Despite weighing nearly three tonnes, the F-150 Lightning hits 60mph in 4.3sec
Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 review
Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 review
01 Range Rover V8 P530 FD 2022 Hero front
The new Range Rover gains the V8 engine seen in the 50i range of BMWs
Range Rover P530 2022 review
Range Rover P530 2022 review
WC Ford Focus twin test WW 22 20220321 0010 (1)
Car pictured is in ST-Line trim
Ford Focus 1.0 Ecoboost 125 2022 review
Ford Focus 1.0 Ecoboost 125 2022 review
BMW X7 driving three quarters side
BMW X7 2022 review
BMW X7 2022 review

View all latest drives