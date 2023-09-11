Volkswagen ID X is electric super-saloon with 558bhp

The Volkswagen ID X Performance concept is a 558bhp electric sports saloon that previews the future of the brand’s performance models.
Giving hints at what hot Volkswagen EVs will look like, the one-off is comfortably the most powerful Volkswagen to wear numberplates yet, and packs nearly double the power of the brand’s current most potent road-going EVs.
Revealed at the annual Volkswagen ID Driver’s Club meeting in Switzerland, the ID X Performance follows last week's ID GTI concept as a statement of intent for Volkswagen's electric sports cars. Tellingly, it uses the same ‘X’ moniker as a previous four-wheel-drive performance version of the Volkswagen ID 3, which was quietly revealed in 2021.
Andreas Reckewerth, Volkswagen's head of technology for the platform, said: “The MEB platform offers many fantastic possibilities for approaching vehicle development with a great deal of creativity. It was clear to us that we wanted to base our new show car on the ID 7 and that we would focus on enhancing the performance. In this way we can show what is possible.”
The firm has not said how closely the ID X concept previews the already-confirmed Volkswagen ID 7 GTX, but Autocar previously reported that the production-spec car will pair the base model’s 282bhp and 402lb ft rear motor with the ID 4 GTX’s 107bhp front motor to give a combined output of around 390bhp. It is possible that a future ‘ID 7 R’ could be more directly inspired by this concept, given the brand has confirmed an electric future for its top-rung performance sub-brand.
The concept is obviously marked out from the standard ID 7 by its chunky front splitter and rear diffuser made out of carbonfibre, 60mm suspension drop and 20in alloys with 265-section track tyres. Tinted rear lights and a matt grey paint scheme complete the overhaul.
And MG give us this kind of performance for £36K!, why are others costing so much more?
Ah yes, the now inevitable ipad like screen, stuck on like an after thought, in the middle of the dash. Tiny driving data screen behind the steering wheel, which is barely legible. No sign of any tactile and physical controls on the dash. And a light bar at the back.
How very imaginative and innovative, VW!