Volkswagen ID 7 clocks 584 miles of range – at 18mph
Volkswagen ID 7 clocks 584 miles of range – at 18mph

Brand’s electric alternative to the Passat can go remarkably far on a charge, but there’s a catch

15 January 2025

Volkswagen has eked a whopping 584 miles of range out of a standard Volkswagen ID 7 – albeit at a snail’s pace, averaging just 18mph in the process.

The brand sought to figure out how far an ID 7 can be driven in optimal conditions and chose a Pro S model with an 86kWh (usable) battery for the test. According to official WLTP testing, this version is capable of 441 miles between charges. 

The test was conducted at the Nardò Proving Ground on a day when temperatures ranged between 5deg C and 15deg C.

The chosen driving speed was intended to reflect the flow of rush-hour traffic in major European cities. Citing data from sat-nav maker TomTom, VW said cities range from 14mph (Hamburg) to 19mph (Amsterdam) – although the actual speed averaged during the test was nearer the high end of this bracket, at 18mph.

This is a markedly lower speed than the 29mph averaged in WLTP testing so the car’s motor has to overcome less friction and less aerodynamic drag. 

It was driven for 584 miles before running empty, giving a record efficiency figure of 6.8mpkWh. Those figures are significantly greater than the WLTP results of 441 miles and 5.1mpkWh.

VW attributed the result to the ID 7’s new APP550 motor, which is designed to maximise efficiency, and its low drag coefficient of 0.23.

VW sales, marketing and aftersales boss Martin Sander hailed the ID 7, saying it is currently outselling the similarly positioned but petrol-powered Passat. “This shows that the ID 7 is a meaningful all-electric addition to the brand’s product portfolio and, in addition to our successful Passat, is also suitable for long-distance drivers and as a company car,” said Sander.

martin_66 15 January 2025
How pointless. That sort of range at such low speeds would be perfect for a city car, you’d only need to charge it once a month. But it is far too big to make it a sensible city car. They got this one wrong, methinks.

