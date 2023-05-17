BACK TO ALL NEWS
Updated 2023 Range Rover goes hybrid-only
New Range Rover SV is 607bhp range-topping performance SUV

Updated 2023 Range Rover goes hybrid-only

Plug-in hybrid models gain more powerful electric motor, while V8 gains 48V mild-hybrid asisstance
17 May 2023

The Range Rover will be available with only hybrid powertrains from the 2024 model year, which also brings upgraded plug-in hybrids and a new V8 option.

A new 215bhp electric motor boosts the 434bhp P440e to 454bhp, while the 503bhp P510e has been uplifted to 542bhp. As such, the two PHEVs are now badged as the P460e and P550e, reflecting their outputs in PS.

The upgrade means the P550e can dispatch the 0-60mph sprint in 4.8sec, down from 5.2sec in the P510e. It also boosts official electric-only range to 75 miles – a five-mile increase – or 59 miles in real-world conditions, according to Land Rover.

The new motor also allows the long-wheelbase Range Rover SV to be equipped with a PHEV powertrain for the first time.

The new P615-badged 4.4-litre V8 option produces 607bhp and 553lb ft, thanks to twin turbochargers and electrical assistance, meaning its emissions and fuel efficiency are almost identical to those of the 523bhp 4.4-litre V8.

That lesser version, badged P530, has also been given the mild-hybrid treatment, boosting its official fuel efficiency from 24.3mpg in to 25.0mpg (in the standard-wheelbase car).

Inside, every MY2024 Range Rover receives JLR's updated 13.1in Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system, which is claimed to perform 80% of functions within two taps from the home screen.

A new Country Road Assist system has been added to allow the use of adaptive cruise control on twisty roads, automatically adjusting its target speed for corners and changes in the limit.

Similar capabilities have been added to the Terrain Response off-roading system, allowing drivers to select one of four vehicle speeds for when the going gets tough.

Read more

The Range Rover’s starting price has been slightly reduced for the new model year, falling from £103,720 to £103,575.

The SV Bespoke commissioning service will continue to enable super-rich customers to create a one-of-one Range Rover. Customisation options include a paint-to-match service to replicate any colour, as well as 391 interior combinations and even 24-carat gold exterior badges.

