Updated 2023 Range Rover goes hybrid-only

The Range Rover will be available with only hybrid powertrains from the 2024 model year, which also brings upgraded plug-in hybrids and a new V8 option.

A new 215bhp electric motor boosts the 434bhp P440e to 454bhp, while the 503bhp P510e has been uplifted to 542bhp. As such, the two PHEVs are now badged as the P460e and P550e, reflecting their outputs in PS.

The upgrade means the P550e can dispatch the 0-60mph sprint in 4.8sec, down from 5.2sec in the P510e. It also boosts official electric-only range to 75 miles – a five-mile increase – or 59 miles in real-world conditions, according to Land Rover.

The new motor also allows the long-wheelbase Range Rover SV to be equipped with a PHEV powertrain for the first time.

The new P615-badged 4.4-litre V8 option produces 607bhp and 553lb ft, thanks to twin turbochargers and electrical assistance, meaning its emissions and fuel efficiency are almost identical to those of the 523bhp 4.4-litre V8.

That lesser version, badged P530, has also been given the mild-hybrid treatment, boosting its official fuel efficiency from 24.3mpg in to 25.0mpg (in the standard-wheelbase car).

Inside, every MY2024 Range Rover receives JLR's updated 13.1in Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system, which is claimed to perform 80% of functions within two taps from the home screen.