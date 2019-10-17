Uniti One electric car available to order online from £15,100

Fledgling Swedish electric car company Uniti has opened online orders for the Uniti One affordable electric car.

The British-engineered compact EV will arrive in Sweden and the UK first in mid-2020, with a choice of battery capacities and prices starting from £15,100 including government grant.

Three days after a customisation system went online, Uniti has added over one thousand potential customers to its waiting list, and is now accepting 50% deposits from Swedish and UK customers to secure their cars for delivery next year.

"We're thrilled at the hugely positive response to our unique electric city car," Uniti CEO Lewis Horne said. “We’ve been quiet over the past few months, busy preparing for this moment, and are really excited to see the Uniti One on sale today.”

The entry-grade, 12kWh Uniti One will be capable of 93 miles between charges, while the optional 24kWh battery pack iextends that range to 186 miles. The larger battery can be charged from 20% to 80% in seventeen minutes on a 50kW CCS charger, while the 12kWh model takes just nine.

A 67bhp electric motor drives the rear wheels only, reaching 31mph in a claimed 4.1 seconds and 62mph in 9.9. Top speed is 75mph, with separate City and Boost drive modes to alternate between efficiency and sharpened response.

The three-seat EV, which weighs as little as 600kg, has a central driving position and room for two rear passengers. The steering wheel is flanked by two touchscreens, which are powered by Google's Android Automotive software, and control the majority of the car's functions. Drive, Neutral and Reverse gears are selected with individual buttons mounted on the dashboard. There is no key: the car is locked and started using a secure smartphone app.