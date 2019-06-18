UK firms join to develop ‘world-leading’ EV powertrain

GKN, Drive System Design and University of Nottingham collaborate on ACeDrive electric powertrain project
by Lawrence Allan
18 June 2019

A new British consortium aims to design and develop a global-use, world-leading fully electric powertrain with funding from the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC). 

GKN Automotive, a tier one electric vehicle driveline supplier, has joined up with Drive System Design and the University of Nottingham as part of the £8 million project - doubled by the APC’s match-funding scheme. 

The project, called ACeDrive, intends to produce “the world’s lightest and most efficient electric vehicle powertrain suitable for the volume market”. GKN claims it will adopt “groundbreaking concepts in cooling and system integration” to reduce the size and cost by 25%, reduce the weight by 20% and increase efficiency by 10% compared with current equivalent EV systems. The system will combine the electric motor, transmission and inverter in one compact unit. 

GKN claims development is currently in the simulation analysis phase, with the final design to be commenced later this year and prototype testing in 2020. The project is based in GKN’s Innovation Centre in Abingdon, Oxfordshire.

Gordon Day, general manager at GKN Automotive Innovation Centre, said: "We are developing a truly advanced eDrive system, more compact and cost-effective than other technologies on the horizon. Our ambition is to help the UK take the lead in electric powertrain design and manufacturing capability”.

Join the debate

Comments
7

owenmahamilton

18 June 2019

This sounds good but isn't the weight of the batteries the biggest problem with EV's at the moment?

owenmahamilton

18 June 2019
Go away spammer!!

And so what actually

18 June 2019
And so what actually?

Honestly speaking

bobdvb

18 June 2019
Still in simulation stage?

It's slideware until there is actually a prototype.

Onlineo

18 June 2019
It all sounds great. I imagine that there are a fair few companies that are also doing this, so they may need to differentiate themselves some more or increase these targets.

What about reliability? How about 99.999% (1 in 100000 won't) chance of it reaching 1million miles.

John Fox

18 June 2019

British manufactuting: If it could have, it would have, but it didn't, so it won't.

