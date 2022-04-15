BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Toyota Supra sports car to get manual gearbox option
UP NEXT
Deus Vayanne: 2169bhp EV hypercar to launch in 2025

Toyota Supra sports car to get manual gearbox option

Straight-six sports car will finally match its Porsche 718 Cayman rival with a stick-shift option
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
15 April 2022

After months of rumours, Toyota has confirmed it will introduce a long-mooted manual gearbox option for its Supra flagship sports car.

The Toyota Supra was launched in 2019, sharing much of its powertrain and chassis with the similarly positioned BMW Z4.

The headline engine option is a 335bhp 3.0-litre straight-six, and an entry-level 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine was added to the ranks in 2020. 

Related articles

But all Supra models – and all versions of the technically identical BMW Z4 – currently use an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox. Importantly, its arch rivals, the Porsche 718 Cayman GTS and BMW M2 Competition, are available with a manual option, as is the more junior Toyota GR 86 sports coupé.

The firm said: "Toyota Gazoo Racing sports car customers and fans have spoken and we’ve listened. A Toyota GR Supra with an all-new, tailor-made manual transmission is coming soon." 

The new gearbox in question is thought to be a six-speed item, as used by Gazoo Racing's other sports cars, the GR 86 and Toyota GR Yaris, but a supplier has not yet been named. 

It is also unconfirmed whether Toyota will offer the manual with both four- and six-cylinder engines. BMW only offers a manual option for its straight-six sports cars, the M2, M3 and M4 (the latter two not in Europe). 

Car Review
Toyota GR Supra
Toyota GR Supra 2019 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

There's no word yet on whether the manual will represent a saving over the automatic car, nor whether the stick-shift option will come alongside chassis or powertrain tweaks aimed at providing a more driver-focused character.

So far, Toyota has only gone so far as to reveal that the manual car will be marked out visually by a new red Supra badge at the rear, and promised that it has been "engineered to offer enthusiasts something that is closer to the Gazoo Racing DNA and will enhance the driving experience". More details are due in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Hyundai i30 Fastback DCT N Line 2022 review lead

Hyundai i30 Fastback 1.5 T-GDi N Line 2022 UK review

Hyundai i30 Fastback 1.5 T-GDi N Line 2022 UK review
1 Hyundai Kona Electric 2022 UK first drive review lead

Hyundai Kona Electric 39kWh Premium 2022 UK review

Hyundai Kona Electric 39kWh Premium 2022 UK review
1 Maxda MX 5 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK tracking front

Mazda MX-5 2.0 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK review

Mazda MX-5 2.0 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK review
1 Audi A8 50 TDI 2022 UK review lead

Audi A8 L 50 TDI Quattro Sport 2022 UK review

Audi A8 L 50 TDI Quattro Sport 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review lead

Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review

Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Toyota GR Supra 2019 road test review - hero front

Toyota GR Supra

Iconic Japanese performance nameplate returns after years in the wilderness

Read our review
Back to top

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Hyundai i30 Fastback DCT N Line 2022 review lead

Hyundai i30 Fastback 1.5 T-GDi N Line 2022 UK review

Hyundai i30 Fastback 1.5 T-GDi N Line 2022 UK review
1 Hyundai Kona Electric 2022 UK first drive review lead

Hyundai Kona Electric 39kWh Premium 2022 UK review

Hyundai Kona Electric 39kWh Premium 2022 UK review
1 Maxda MX 5 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK tracking front

Mazda MX-5 2.0 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK review

Mazda MX-5 2.0 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK review
1 Audi A8 50 TDI 2022 UK review lead

Audi A8 L 50 TDI Quattro Sport 2022 UK review

Audi A8 L 50 TDI Quattro Sport 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review lead

Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review

Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review

View all latest drives