New BMW 3.0 CSL is 552bhp celebration of M's 50th anniversary

BMW’s M performance division has revealed the long-awaited, ultra-limited 3.0 CSL, with a unique exterior design and uprated power, to round off its 50th anniversary celebrations.

Based on the current G82 variant of the BMW M4, the BMW 3.0 CSL pays homage to the legendary 3.0 CSL ‘Batmobile’ from 1973, the firm’s lightened, uniquely styled rally racer that won the European Touring Car Championship four years in a row.

Driven by the most powerful straight-six engine ever used in a road-legal BMW M car, the 3.0 CSL produces 552bhp and 405lb ft of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels, and is managed by a six-speed manual transmission.

The model’s crankcase has been made more rigid, BMW says, while the crankshaft has been lightened and the cooling system designed for more enthusiastic driving.

It also makes use of an active M differential, adaptive M suspension and M carbon-ceramic brakes that measure 400x38mm at the front and 380x28mm at the rear.

The 3.0 CSL’s exterior bears the same racing livery as the rally hero on which it is based, with Alpine White paintwork and carbon racing stripes. Yellow headlights, meanwhile, nod to the BMW M4 GT3, winner of both 2022’s driver and team DTM championships.

Carbonfibre features throughout the car, which becomes the firm’s first large series model to be fitted with a carbon roof, while the bonnet, bootlid, front and rear aprons, side sills, rear diffuser and rear spoiler are all also made from the lightweight material.

BMW says all-round improvements have been made to aero and driving dynamics. The model gains chunkier wheel arches, a large rear spoiler and a bulkier rear end, in addition to a new bonnet and headlights from the BMW M3.

Its fenders have also been upgraded to more closely resemble those on the original 3.0 CSL, while the large rear spoiler bolsters downforce and traction to the rear axle.

BMW says the larger wheel arches make room for 20in wheels at the front and 21in wheels at the rear, wearing bespoke tyres designed specifically for the 3.0 CSL.

Inside, the 3.0 CSL is fitted with carbon bucket seats and space for two helmets behind the driver and passenger. The seats, steering wheel and roof liner are finished with Alcantara, featuring white stitching to match the exterior paint.

Just 50 3.0 CSL cars will be built – numbered from 01/50 to 50/50 – with production taking around three months at BMW’s Dingolfing plant in Germany. The marque has not revealed pricing or how many cars will come to the UK.