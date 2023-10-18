BACK TO ALL NEWS
Toyota IMV 0 previews adaptable Hilux of the future

Pick-up concept can become motorhome, mountain-rescue ambulance, street food stall and much more besides
18 October 2023

The new Toyota IMV 0 is a highly adaptable pick-up truck that allows "owners to play a part in the process of creating mobility".

Channeling the spirit of the classic FJ40 Land Cruiser, the Hilux-sized concept will be on display at the Tokyo motor show this week, configured in a range of bodystyles including a safari-ready motorhome, a mountain-rescue ambulance, a street-food stall and an off-roader.

It's underpinned by the IMV platform, which was designed to allow localised regional production of various vehicles worldwide. The current Toyota Hilux, for example, is produced in Argentina, India, Malaysia, Myanmar, Pakistan, South Africa, Thailand and Venezuela.

Its design allows for faster development of new, more affordable models for specific markets, according to Toyota. The architecture is also used for the Fortuner, an SUV variant of the Hilux, and the Innova, a high-riding MPV.

The IMV 0 represents the next phase of this philosophy, offering a barebones single-cab chassis and a flat rear bed that can be modified using conventional bolts, allowing “boundless customisation possibilities”.

Toyota IMV 0 mountain rescue ambulance render

It's possible that the IMV 0 provides a first look at the functionality of the next-generation Hilux, given that the current-generation pick-up is now eight years old so soon due replacement.

Indeed, the IMV 0’s wheelbase matches that of the current-generation truck and its body is only slightly smaller (in length and height) to boot. The most significant difference between the two is in their width: the IMV 0 measures 1785mm across, making it slightlier narrower than the Hilux.

Toyota has yet to detail the IMV 0’s powertrains, but it's expected to support the same range of petrol and diesel engines as the current Hilux, as well as a plug-in hybrid or battery-electric powertrain.

