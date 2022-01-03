Toyota Hilux GR Sport gets Gazoo-inspired suspension upgrades

Toyota has revealed the Hilux GR Sport, a new flagship trim level for the popular pick-up truck which was inspired by the firm's success in the Dakar Rally.

An exterior visual overhaul and GR-themed interior upgrades help the GR Sport stand out from the regular Toyota Hilux, while a retuned suspension system promises improved handling over the standard truck.

New monotube shock absorbers give faster damping and improved heat dissipation, while stiffer front springs help sharpen steering angle response. Toyota also claims ride comfort has been improved over the standard Hilux.

In a nod to the successful fourth generation Hilux of the early 1980s, GR Sport models feature the TOYOTA name across the front grille in place of the current brand emblem. The truck rides on 17in alloy wheels, finished in black, with colour-matched wing mirrors, side steps, tailgate handle and over-fenders.

Inside, GR-branded sports seats, carpet mats and starter button help differentiate the model from other Hilux trims. Aluminium pedals and steering wheel-mounted shift paddles are also included as standard.

GR Sport models will be exclusively powered by the 2.8-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine also found elsewhere in the Hilux line-up, producing 201bhp and 369lb ft. It is paired to a six-speed automatic gearbox and sends power to both axles.

The GR Sport retains the standard Hilux's one tonne payload, and can tow braked trailers of up to 3.5 tonnes.