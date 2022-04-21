BACK TO ALL NEWS
Toyota GR86 set to go back on sale in UK

A reshuffle of global allocations could boost the number available to UK customers
Jim Holder
News
1 min read
29 April 2023

Extra Toyota GR86s could be available in the UK following a reshuffling of global allocations, Toyota Motor Europe president and CEO Matt Harrison has confirmed.

Responding to an email sent by Toyota UK and seen by Autocar, in which it suggested that customers who had missed out on the first allocation could potentially now get a car, Harrison said: “I am not aware of UK specifics, but it is accurate to say that we have done our best to alleviate some of the waiting lists in markets where demand has been highest.”

While Toyota has never specified the UK’s original allocation numbers last April, it confirmed that the £29,995 sports car sold out within 90 minutes of orders opening.

At the time it also warned customers that missed out that the only hope of securing a car would be if any buyers cancelled their order, issuing a “when it’s gone, it’s gone” warning as a result of encroaching crash regulations in Europe forcing it off sale.

UK deliveries began last July, its starting price having made it a close rival for mid-rung versions of its closest rival, the Mazda MX-5.

This simple pricing structure saw the GR 86 offered in just one trim level which brought 10-spoke 18in alloys wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres, an 8.0in touchscreen with smartphone integration, a reversing camera and blind spot monitor, LED adaptive headlights and a 7.0in digital gauge cluster. 

ianp55 29 April 2023

Quelle Surprise I never believed that the initial claim that the initial allocation of the GR86 was sold out in less than 90mins all that did was fuel the speculators greed. Now all of a sudden Toyota has found enough supplies to put the car back on sale here in Blighty. It'll be interesting to see what the price for the next batch of GR86's will be? Toyota UK will take the opportunity to make a few bob and the speculators will end up with egg on their faces so everyone's a winner apart from the spivs of course!!!!!

d79m 23 April 2022
I notice no where in the article does it actually say what the uk allocation actually is thats 'totally sold out'. The fact that I think ive seen about three on the old cars on the road since they came out means they have just allocated very few cars for the uk rather than them being a sales success
si73 21 April 2022
Surely this shows Toyota the desire for this car, best they ramp up production and allocate a few more this way.

@ gavsmit, agree car prices do seem ridiculously high as though, as you've said before, the manufacturers are trying to make EVs seem closer, yet this sports car actually seems cheap, well equipped with more than enough performance, this surely shows how over priced so many others actually are.

xxxx 22 April 2022
si73 wrote:

Surely this shows Toyota the desire for this car, best they ramp up production and allocate a few more this way. @ gavsmit, agree car prices do seem ridiculously high as though, as you've said before, the manufacturers are trying to make EVs seem closer, yet this sports car actually seems cheap, well equipped with more than enough performance, this surely shows how over priced so many others actually are.

why would honda, ford etc pump up their prices to make BEVs when they barely make any let alon sell them.

xxxx 22 April 2022

Meant: make BEV's seem closer in price

