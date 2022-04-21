Toyota GR86 set to go back on sale in UK

Extra Toyota GR86s could be available in the UK following a reshuffling of global allocations, Toyota Motor Europe president and CEO Matt Harrison has confirmed.

Responding to an email sent by Toyota UK and seen by Autocar, in which it suggested that customers who had missed out on the first allocation could potentially now get a car, Harrison said: “I am not aware of UK specifics, but it is accurate to say that we have done our best to alleviate some of the waiting lists in markets where demand has been highest.”

While Toyota has never specified the UK’s original allocation numbers last April, it confirmed that the £29,995 sports car sold out within 90 minutes of orders opening.

At the time it also warned customers that missed out that the only hope of securing a car would be if any buyers cancelled their order, issuing a “when it’s gone, it’s gone” warning as a result of encroaching crash regulations in Europe forcing it off sale.

UK deliveries began last July, its starting price having made it a close rival for mid-rung versions of its closest rival, the Mazda MX-5.

This simple pricing structure saw the GR 86 offered in just one trim level which brought 10-spoke 18in alloys wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres, an 8.0in touchscreen with smartphone integration, a reversing camera and blind spot monitor, LED adaptive headlights and a 7.0in digital gauge cluster.