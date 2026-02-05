BACK TO ALL NEWS
Third Mercedes-AMG EV will be a 1000bhp SUV Coupe

New model expected in 2027 as performance brand plans to "double down" on SUVs, said CEO

Greg Kable
News
1 min read
5 February 2026

Mercedes-AMG will launch a coupe variant of its incoming 1000bhp SUV as the third model in its EV range, CEO Michael Schiebe has confirmed to Autocar.

The decision to launch a SUV Coupe, which is expected to be unveiled in the second half of 2027, is because the brand “will double down on SUVs”, said Schiebe. The bodystyle currently accounts for more than half of the car maker’s global volume. 

The move mirrors AMG's existing strategy with the ICE-powered GLE63 S SUV and GLE63 S Coupe.

The new model will sit on the same AMG.EA platform as the Porsche Cayenne-rivalling SUV (due early next year) and the production version of the GT XX concept - the latter set to be unveiled later this year as a replacement for the current GT 4-door and AMG’s first EV.

It will share its platform mate's drivetrain, unique round cell battery pack and 800-volt electric architecture. Power will come from a tri-motor set-up, with one motor acting on the front axle and two on the rear-axle. In the GT XX prototype, this delivered up to 1341bhp.

Confirmation of Mercedes-AMG’s new dedicated SUV Coupe comes amid a leadership change at the firm. Schiebe, who has been at the helm since March 2023, is set to become Head of Mercedes-Benz’s Top End Vehicle (TEV) Group, which includes both Mercedes-Maybach and the G-class sub-brands. He will be succeeded by Stefan Weckbach on 1 July.

Peter Cavellini 5 February 2026

What's the range like?, yeah, I'm too lazy to read for it.

