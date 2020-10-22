BACK TO ALL NEWS
Tesla releases early ‘Full Self-Driving’ mode with strict warning

First ‘beta’ version of advanced autonomy mode “may do the wrong thing at the worst time”
News
2 mins read
22 October 2020

Tesla has begun to roll out the ‘beta’ version of a ‘Full Self-Driving’ (FSD) mode for its cars - but it comes with some significant caveats.

The software, which is now being trialled by a select number of ‘expert and careful’ drivers in the US, is said to enable Tesla drivers to “make lane changes off highway, select forks to follow your navigation route, navigate around other vehicles and objects, and make left and right turns”.

However, a notice that accompanied the update, shared by a Twitter user, warns that the software may have some teething problems. It says users must “not become complacent” as the beta “may do the wrong thing at the worst time”. Drivers are therefore advised to “always keep [their] hands on the wheel and pay extra attention to the road.”

 

 

They should, it continues, “use Full-Self Driving in limited Beta only if you will pay constant attention to the road, and be prepared to act immediately, especially around blind corners, crossing intersections, and in narrow driving situations.”

Tesla has yet to specify a date for the roll-out of the finished FSD programme, but judging from CEO Elon Musk’s recent tweet that the update will be “extremely slow and cautious, as it should”, drivers shouldn’t expect the software any time soon.

This is especially true in European countries, such as the UK, which have stricter regulations for self-driving cars than the US. Although proposals have been made to loosen UK laws from next year, Tesla’s self-driving software cannot legally be used in the country under current rules.

The new FSD mode will be downloaded as an update for Tesla’s current software, which allows Teslas to automatically change lanes on motorways, auto park and ‘find’ the driver in car parks. To pre-empt the update, Tesla will add $2000 (around £1525) to the cost of current software in the US, taking the Autopilot option to $10,000 (around £7625).

Tesla’s current ‘self-driving’ package recently came under fire when a German court ruled that its name - Tesla refers to the package as ‘Autopilot’ - was “misleading for consumers”.

Tesla has now been banned from using terms such as ‘Autopilot’ and ‘Full Self-Driving Capability’ to describe the current version of its autonomous software in Germany.

Tesla Model 3 2018 road test review hero front

Tesla Model 3

Lowest-price, largest-volume Tesla yet has wooed the buying public in the US. Should UK buyers join the queue for a Model 3?

Join the debate

Comments
6

Peter Cavellini

22 October 2020

 Why release this with the caveat, the car might not do what you expect?!, we're only just putting stage four autonomous test cars out on the roads here in the UK , what are Tesla playing at?

Tycoon

22 October 2020

It's only in the US for now, melon. Usual Cavellini angry about Tesla LOL

Just Saying

22 October 2020
Beta. Launch with minimal bugs or delay launch and miss out on first to market. It's common practice in IT.

HiPo 289

22 October 2020

There will probably be lots of ill-informed negative comments about this story, but here’s an alternative: 

This is the latest step in a technology that could revolutionise transport.  Once it’s fully-fledged, it could mean the end of taxi drivers, Uber drivers, van drivers, bus drivers and truck drivers.  It could mean that most people (non-enthusiasts) stop owning a car and just use transport on demand (robo-taxis).  That could result in up to an 80% reduction in the number of cars on the road.  It could mean the end of internal combustion, because on-demand robo-taxis wouldn’t be durable enough with ICE engines.  Finally, it could mean that many automakers, oil companies and jobs disappear forever.  At the same time, many new jobs could be created and air pollution and CO2 emissions would plummet.  When will it become viable?  12 months?  2 years? 

Potentially, this is big and serious. 

Just Saying

22 October 2020
A refreshing and informed post.
I'll be sure to read your next.

Jeremy

22 October 2020

You might well be right. But as someone who enjoys driving, I really hope you will be wrong!

