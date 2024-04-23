Tesla Model 3 Performance is saloon's most powerful variant yet

The new Tesla Model 3 Performance has been revealed as the saloon’s fastest and most powerful variant yet, with supercar-baiting power and a host of additional equipment.

Priced from £59,990 in the UK, the Model 3 Performance produces 453bhp, hitting 0-62mph in an eye-watering 3.1sec, and on to a top speed of 163mph.

The model packs a drive battery of around 75kWh capacity, which Tesla says provides lower energy consumption compared with the previous Model 3 Performance. Range is pegged at 328 miles.

Standard equipment has been upgraded to include a performance-tuned chassis, increasing stiffness for improved handling. The EV also gains upgraded stabiliser bars, springs and bushings over the standard Model 3, with track-ready brakes and a set of 20in forged aluminium wheels also included.

Elsewhere, the Model 3 Performance features the firm’s latest-generation Track Mode system. This allows the driver to customise stability levels, handling balance and regenerative braking. Adaptive damping is also included for the first time in the Model 3 range.

Exterior design changes include improvements to the car's aerodynamics and the addition of new cooling ducts. A carbonfibre spoiler, according to the brand, “optimises lift balance and high-speed stability”.

Inside, the Model 3 Performance is fitted with sports seats with improved lateral support, plus new carbonfibre trim detailing - a first for any Model 3.

As with all Tesla’s cars, drivers have access to a 15.4in touchscreen infotainment system that houses the sat-nav, music, movies and games.

The Model 3 Performance can be ordered now through Tesla’s website, with the first deliveries set to take place this summer.