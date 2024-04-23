BACK TO ALL NEWS
Tesla Model 3 Performance is saloon's most powerful variant yet

The £59,990 Model 3 Performance packs 453bhp, hitting 0-62mph in just 3.1sec
23 April 2024

The new Tesla Model 3 Performance has been revealed as the saloon’s fastest and most powerful variant yet, with supercar-baiting power and a host of additional equipment. 

Priced from £59,990 in the UK, the Model 3 Performance produces 453bhp, hitting 0-62mph in an eye-watering 3.1sec, and on to a top speed of 163mph. 

The model packs a drive battery of around 75kWh capacity, which Tesla says provides lower energy consumption compared with the previous Model 3 Performance. Range is pegged at 328 miles.

Standard equipment has been upgraded to include a performance-tuned chassis, increasing stiffness for improved handling. The EV also gains upgraded stabiliser bars, springs and bushings over the standard Model 3, with track-ready brakes and a set of 20in forged aluminium wheels also included. 

Elsewhere, the Model 3 Performance features the firm’s latest-generation Track Mode system. This allows the driver to customise stability levels, handling balance and regenerative braking. Adaptive damping is also included for the first time in the Model 3 range. 

Exterior design changes include improvements to the car's aerodynamics and the addition of new cooling ducts. A carbonfibre spoiler, according to the brand, “optimises lift balance and high-speed stability”.

Inside, the Model 3 Performance is fitted with sports seats with improved lateral support, plus new carbonfibre trim detailing - a first for any Model 3.

As with all Tesla’s cars, drivers have access to a 15.4in touchscreen infotainment system that houses the sat-nav, music, movies and games. 

The Model 3 Performance can be ordered now through Tesla’s website, with the first deliveries set to take place this summer. 

Peter Cavellini 23 April 2024

Great performance for the money,but, I've never heard anyone say it's a great handling car too, and that's where it matters to me.

