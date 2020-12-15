BACK TO ALL NEWS
Talks for Ssangyong GB to take over Mitsubishi's UK arm fail
Talks for Ssangyong GB to take over Mitsubishi's UK arm fail

Report suggests the two firms have ended discussions over an effective rescue deal for Mitsubishi UK due to "unrealistic expectations"
News
2 mins read
15 December 2020

Ssangyong GB has ended discussions over a possible takeover of Mitsubishi's UK operation, a new report suggests. 

Citing a senior source close to the talks, Car Dealer Magazine understands that they fell through because of "substantial" differences in the perceived value of the Colt Car Company, Mitsubishi's UK importer.

Last month, it emerged that the parent company of Ssangyong's UK operations - Gibraltar-based Bassadone Automotive Group - was in talks with the global Mitsubishi brand over buying distribution rights for its cars in the UK. 

However, the source suggests that Mitsubishi had "unrealistic expectations" of what its UK business was worth, meaning both parties were "worlds apart". 

Mitsubishi announced in the summer that it would halt new model launches in Europe as part of a global cost-cutting operation, effectively sparking the brand's withdrawal from the market. 

In a statement released by Mitsubishi the company has confirmed it will move to an aftersales-only operation:

“Although there has been dialogue with interested parties regarding aspects of the Mitsubishi Motors in the UK business, the decision has now been made not to progress these conversations further."

The statement continues: "In the coming months Mitsubishi Motors in the UK will begin its transition into an aftersales business, backed by its majority shareholder Mitsubishi Corporation and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, to ensure the 350,000 Mitsubishi drivers on UK roads have full support in terms of parts, accessories, maintenance, warranty, recalls and repairs well into the future.”

Ssangyong's main interest in the Colt Car Company was reportedly its dealer operations, which would allow rapid growth of the Korean maker's sparse network. 

"We have already taken on 10 Mitsubishi dealers and are in talks with 20 more," a Ssangyong source told Car Dealer. 

It's likely that the failed takeover won't be good news for the Colt Car Company's workforce. A number of redundancies are said to have already been made, and further could be possible. 

ianp55 27 October 2020

Mitsubishi To Return To UK

Very unlikely to happen as Mitsubishi is also part of the Nissan/Renualt alliance and if they decide to withdraw from the European & UK markets,it's unlikely that they will supply vehicles to another distributor. Without support from the manufacturer certification for  EU & UK sales would likely to be consiiderable as well

