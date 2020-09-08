Suzuki Swift gets new engine, styling and tech upgrades for 2021

Suzuki is beginning a renewed assault on the UK market with the introduction of a facelifted version of its Swift supermini.

Updated for the 2021 model year as a mid-life overhaul after launching in 2017, the Swift’s styling has been lightly updated at the front-end with a redesigned grille and headlamps. All models now features LED lighting front and rear, which was previously reserved for SZ5 models.

The Mazda 2 rival also benefits fro a new version of its 1.2-litre Dualjet naturaly aspirated petrol engine. With a redesigned dual injection system, electric variable valve timing, a variable displacement oil pump and electric piston cooling jets, Suzuki claims a boost in responses and efficiency.

Figures are similar to the old unit, however, with 82bhp and 79 lb ft of torque and a 0-62mph time of 12.2sec with a new, optional CVT automatic gearbox. The 12v hybrid system has also been upgraded on the 1.2, with a battery more than three times the size of the old one (up to 10Ah) to boost energy recovery. Combined fuel economy is put at 57.2mpg for the manual model.

As before, the Swift can also be specced as a 4WD model with a permanent four-wheel drive system.

Equipment upgrades also feature across the range, with a new entry-level ‘SZ-L’ variant (from £14,749) expected to be the biggest seller. Adaptive cruise control is now standard even here, while further kit includes a rear-view camera, 7in touchscreen with DAB radio and smartphone connectivity, a leather wheel, 16-inch alloys and radar braking support. Prices rise to £18,749 for the CVT-equipped SZ-5.

The Japanese brand is currently marking its 100th anniversary, although it originally began as a textile loom maker and didn’t design its first car until 1937.

Now the 8th largest carmaker in the world with annual saves volumes of over three million units, its predominant market is Asia; for example, Maruti Suzuki has a staggering 49% market share in India.