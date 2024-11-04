BACK TO ALL NEWS
Suzuki chief snubs prospect of electric or hybrid Jimny
First pictures of £25,000 Kia EV2 city car

Suzuki chief snubs prospect of electric or hybrid Jimny

Electrification "would ruin" small 4x4 due to added weight, according to Toshihiro Suzuki

Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
4 November 2024

Suzuki’s president has suggested the brand has no plans to build an electric or hybrid version of the Jimny, given that electrifying the 4x4 “would ruin" it.

The car has had a strong following in the UK since its launch in 1970, with its fourth generation – and mini reboot – in 2018 rubber stamping its cult classic status.

Calls have been made to bring the Jimny back to the UK since it was pulled from sale in 2020, but strict emissions regulations has in reality meant only with an electrified powertrain would it be able to return.

These regulations mean that, in Europe, the Jimny is only able to be offered as a LCV.

Hopes were raised when official silhouette images of Suzuki’s next electric cars seemed to suggest the Jimny would gain a fully electric counterpart. A hybrid variant has also long been mooted.

However, speaking to journalists at the launch of the eVitara, the brand’s first EV, Toshihiro Suzuki has appeared to dash any speculation. “If you talk about the Jimny EV, I think it would ruin the best part of the Jimny,” he said. “I think the core strength of the JImny is the right weight.”

Instead, Toshihiro Suzuki wants to focus on continuing the Jimny line with “professionals”. “If we want to keep providing the Jimny to the market as tools for the professionals, maybe the e-fuel, or biofuel utilising the ICE technology would be the way to keep Jimmy supported in the future.”

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
Chris C 4 November 2024

BTW Suzuki has been building hybrids in Japan with 1.2 litre engines for some years so it's not as if they don't already have proven technology which might slot into a Jimny, etc.

Chris C 4 November 2024

Autocar subeditor out to lunch?

Peter Cavellini 4 November 2024

Second hand values go up?, are they all they're cracked up to be?

