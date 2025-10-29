BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Subaru previews EV performance plans with fearsome STI concept
UP NEXT
Honda E replacement UK-bound as tiny EV with 'manual' gearbox

Subaru previews EV performance plans with fearsome STI concept

Rally-influenced four-door takes the spirit of the Impreza WRX into a new era

Felix Page
News
3 mins read
29 October 2025

Subaru has given a glimpse at the future of its STI performance brand with a wild new sports car concept at the Tokyo motor show.

The Performance-E STI concept "represents the future of the performance scene, spearheading Subaru's new generation", the company said.

It has given very few details of the concept, but says it has been designed with influence from the brand's heritage, and offers a "driver-friendly layout and a comfortable, spacious interior".

It is also understood to feature two driven axles, in line with the STI brand's affinity for four-wheel drive, rally-honed performance.

The concept comes shortly after Subaru's European boss David Dello Stritto told Autocar that "there were plans to bring back the sportiness in Subaru".

He said the brand had a reputation for selling cars that were "safe, fun and tough" (SFT), but said there were opportunities to consider relaunching a performance model, with the previous Impreza WRX STI bowing out of Europe nearly a decade ago.

"There’s a fourth pillar I’ve been missing to sell in Europe for the last 10 years and that’s P, for power and performance,” he said. “Ask the average person what Subaru means and they’ll say STI. You can’t disassociate this from Subaru.

“So we need to bring sportiness back to Subaru. Right now, we couldn’t do it: Europe says you can’t, because you have a GPF [gasoline particulate filter] that can literally choke your engine.”

Primarily for that reason, he said electric vehicles present an interesting opportunity to reinvent the STI brand – because "you've got the power and performance, and you've got an all-wheel drive system" – the latter being an intrinsic element of Toyota's performance heritage.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01 Smart hashtag 5 2025 Autocar review front cornering
Smart #5
7
Smart #5
Vaxuhall Frontera Electric front quarter tracking
Vauxhall Frontera Electric
8
Vauxhall Frontera Electric
Vauxhall Frontera Hybrid front quarter tracking
Vauxhall Frontera
6
Vauxhall Frontera
Mercedes AMG GT 43 review 2025 0001
Mercedes-AMG GT 43
8
Mercedes-AMG GT 43
Honda Prelude 2025
Honda Prelude
Honda Prelude

View all car reviews

Back to top

"We're working on more sporty models, and electrification allows us to do this", he said – and the Performance E-STI appears to be the manifestation of that ambition.

Notably, it has been revealed just a few weeks ahead of the 30th anniversary of Colin McRae's legendary WRC victory at the wheel of the Subaru Impreza 555, and clearly takes some influence from the iconic Group A dominator in its dark blue paint, gold wheels and pink STI detailing.

It does not appear to be based on any current production model, but as a rakish, four door fastback, it could preview a successor to the current Subaru Legacy, which has been on sale (not in the UK) for six years.

The Performance E-STI follows on from the wild STI E-RA concept Subaru revealed in 2022 as an early indication of its plans to maintain a performance car offering in the EV era.

That concept, though, was a dedicated supercar – completely unrelated to any production model – with a quartet of Yamaha EV motors that produced 1073bhp, and a carbonfibre monocoque helping to keep weight to 1690kg.

Also on Subaru's Tokyo stand was an STI concept version of the current production Impreza (pictured below), which is more likely to enter production in the near future as a replacement for the US- and Japan-market WRX, which is effectively a standalone model separate from the Impreza line.

Details were similarly sparing, but it was said to have a boxer engine and AWD, and had been designed to "offer more customers the chance to experience the joy of driving".

There was no word on any plans for a production version, nor any indication that it could be a global model.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used cars for sale

 Mercedes-Benz CLA 1.3 CLA200h MHEV AMG Line (Executive) Coupe 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2024
£28,998
4,325miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4i EcoTEC Griffin Euro 6 5dr
2019
£8,998
28,466miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Seat Ibiza 1.0 TSI SE Technology Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr GPF
2019
£11,298
29,423miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi 3 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£22,998
11,919miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Hyundai Santa Fe 1.6 H T-GDi Premium Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (7Seat)
2025
£41,998
4,155miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Suzuki Vitara 1.6 SZ-T ALLGRIP Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£9,998
55,109miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mazda CX-3 2.0 SKYACTIV-G Sport Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£9,998
56,634miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mazda Mazda2 HYBRID 1.5h Centre-Line CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£15,298
28,770miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz A-CLASS 1.3 A200 AMG Line 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£16,989
45,703miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

01 Smart hashtag 5 2025 Autocar review front cornering
Smart #5
7
Smart #5
Vaxuhall Frontera Electric front quarter tracking
Vauxhall Frontera Electric
8
Vauxhall Frontera Electric
Vauxhall Frontera Hybrid front quarter tracking
Vauxhall Frontera
6
Vauxhall Frontera
Mercedes AMG GT 43 review 2025 0001
Mercedes-AMG GT 43
8
Mercedes-AMG GT 43
Honda Prelude 2025
Honda Prelude
Honda Prelude

View all car reviews