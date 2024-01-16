BACK TO ALL NEWS
Rugged new Subaru Crosstrek replaces XV for £34,290
Bold new look for reinvented 2024 Renault Captur

Rugged new Subaru Crosstrek replaces XV for £34,290

New SUV offers permanent four-wheel drive, boxer engine, stiffer chassis and class-leading ground clearance
Jonathan Bryce
News
2 mins read
16 January 2024

The new Subaru Crosstrek has arrived in the UK as a replacement for the XV, bringing a design overhaul and strong focus on off-road driving.

Designed for "utility and sportiness that lends itself to an active lifestyle", the family SUV touts a series of drivetrain revisions to make it easier to drive off-road.

It gets a "class-leading" ground clearance of 220mm and a revised permanent four-wheel drive system over the old Subaru XV, allowing for more agile handling and better control both on and off-road.

There's also X-Mode on top-end models, which gives the driver better control on slippery surfaces. 

Subaru also claims the Crosstrek is 10% stiffer than the XV, due to refined production techniques, resulting in a quieter cabin and better handling.

Subaru Crosstrek

The Crosstrek is the first UK-bound Subaru to wear the Japanese firm's new frameless hexagonal grille, along with reshaped air ducts and channels that are said to improve improve fuel economy.

It also features slimmer headlights, new alloy wheels that are available in 17in or 18in sizes and black cladding on its wheel arches

It makes use of the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder boxer petrol engine as the XV. That means it produces 134bhp and an identical torque figure for a 0-62mph time of 10.7sec and a top speed of 123mph. Power is sent to both axles via a CVT.

Inside, the Crosstrek gets an 11.6in infotainment touchscreen with smartphone mirroring as standard.

It also gets Subaru's Eyesight suite of active safety systems, which is said to operate more smoothly and quickly than before.

Read our review

Car review
Subaru XV 2.0i Lineartronic SE Premium 2018

Subaru XV

Can the crossover stand out from the crowd not only off-road but on tarmac too?

Read our review
Prices start at £34,290 for Limited trim, making it more expensive than the £27,470 Skoda Karoq but cheaper than the Jeep Compass, which starts at £34,580. Touring trim, meanwhile, starts at £36,290.

The Crosstrek arrives off the back of a successful 2023 for Subaru in the UK, in which it posted a 73% increase in sales, to 2403, driven largely by the launch of the Subaru Solterra electric SUV.

It will be followed in the coming months by the new sixth-generation Subaru Forester SUV.

Comments
5
ianp55 16 January 2024

FastRenaultFan 16 January 2024
That looks nice but still very similar to the XV. A pity no interior pictures but I will find some elsewhere.
If Subaru can make it more economical and price it right then they might have a chance to sell some.
MassDamper 16 January 2024

It's just an updated XV with a new name and has been available in Japan and the USA since 2022.

The Subaru UK site has some inside pictures. Looks like the same engine/CVT, tiny improvement in MPG/CO emissions, £1K more.

