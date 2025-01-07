BACK TO ALL NEWS
Sony and Honda to launch Afeela 1 saloon in 2026 with 482bhp

Sleek Afeela 1 goes on sale priced from $89,900 – but you can only order one if you live in California

James Attwood
News
3 mins read
7 January 2025

The Afeela 1, the first car from the joint venture between tech giant Sony and Honda, will be launched in the US in 2026 offering 482bhp from a dual-motor powertrain and priced from $89,900 (£72,000).

The sleek electric saloon from Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) was first shown in 2023, and what is described as a near-production version has now been revealed at the 2025 CES tech event in Las Vegas. SHM has confirmed that buyers can now reserve a car for $200 – but only if they live in California, where it will go on sale first before expanding into other US states. 

SHM boss Yasuhide Mizuno described the Afeela shown at CES as being in "near-final" design, and also demonstrated one of the car's advanced functions by calling it onto the stage by a voice command into his phone – although it isn't yet clear if that will be offered for production models.

When deliveries start in California in mid-2026 the Afeela 1 will be offered in two trim levels, offer a claimed range of up to 300 miles and – thanks to more than 40 sensors including a roof-mounted lidar – feature advanced autonomous driving functions.

Under the partnership between the two Japanese firms, it is believed that Honda will essentially provide the technical underpinnings of the model while Sony will be responsible for the in-vehicle technology and user interface. Autocar understands that the car will sit on the same electric platform that will be used for the forthcoming Honda 0 Series range of EVs.

The Afeela 1 will feature a 241bhp electric motor mounted on each axle, giving a combined output of 482bhp. It will also use a 91kWh lithium ion battery that can be charged at speeds of up to 150kW. Those specifications largely match those of the forthcoming Honda 0 Series Saloon. 

SHM claims it will offer “a sense of unity with the driver” through “nimble and stable handling”. A 3D motion management system that includes robotics-based posture control technology is claimed to be able to adjust the motors, brakes and suspension to optimise ride comfort.

The saloon is 4915mm long with a wheelbase of 3018mm and a roofline at 1460mm off the ground. It features a novel media bar at the front of the bonnet, which can be used as an external information display. It sits on double-wishbone suspension at the front, with a multi-link set-up at the rear, and will also feature an active rear spoiler.

The Afeela Intelligent Drive system will offer level-two-plus autonomous driving, using data from more than 40 sensors, including camera, lidar, radar and ultrasonic sensors. 

Inside, the car will feature a distinctive yoke-style steering wheel, a large panoramic screen and active noise-cancelling technology. The infotainment is built around a customisable display screen, which can be run through the Afeela Personal Agent voice control system. A number of apps, including Spotify, TikTok and Zoom, will be offered in the car.

SHM claims the audio system has been designed to optimise sound for each seat, including advanced noise-cancelling technology. Meanwhile, around 70% of the interior surface area is made from plant-derived and recycled materials – while recycled materials are also used on both the chassis and steel body. 

It will arrive next year in top-spec Signature trim, which is priced at $102,900 (£82,000). Those cars will initially be offered with 21in alloy wheels, three exterior and two interior colours, a camera-based rear-view mirror and two screens for the rear entertainment system.

Entry-level Origin models will follow in 2027, sitting on 19in wheels and offered only in black with a single interior trim. It will forego the rear entertainment and feature a standard rear-view mirror.

The Afeela 1 will be made in the US, although the firm has yet to specify where. There are no details on any sales plans outside of the country.

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Acting magazine editor

James is Autocar's acting magazine editor. Having served in that role since June 2023, he is in charge of the day-to-day running of the world's oldest car magazine, and regularly interviews some of the biggest names in the industry to secure news and features, such as his world exclusive look into production of Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

