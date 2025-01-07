The Afeela 1, the first car from the joint venture between tech giant Sony and Honda, will be launched in the US in 2026 offering 482bhp from a dual-motor powertrain and priced from $89,900 (£72,000).

The sleek electric saloon from Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) was first shown in 2023, and what is described as a near-production version has now been revealed at the 2025 CES tech event in Las Vegas. SHM has confirmed that buyers can now reserve a car for $200 – but only if they live in California, where it will go on sale first before expanding into other US states.

SHM boss Yasuhide Mizuno described the Afeela shown at CES as being in "near-final" design, and also demonstrated one of the car's advanced functions by calling it onto the stage by a voice command into his phone – although it isn't yet clear if that will be offered for production models.

When deliveries start in California in mid-2026 the Afeela 1 will be offered in two trim levels, offer a claimed range of up to 300 miles and – thanks to more than 40 sensors including a roof-mounted lidar – feature advanced autonomous driving functions.

Under the partnership between the two Japanese firms, it is believed that Honda will essentially provide the technical underpinnings of the model while Sony will be responsible for the in-vehicle technology and user interface. Autocar understands that the car will sit on the same electric platform that will be used for the forthcoming Honda 0 Series range of EVs.

The Afeela 1 will feature a 241bhp electric motor mounted on each axle, giving a combined output of 482bhp. It will also use a 91kWh lithium ion battery that can be charged at speeds of up to 150kW. Those specifications largely match those of the forthcoming Honda 0 Series Saloon.

SHM claims it will offer “a sense of unity with the driver” through “nimble and stable handling”. A 3D motion management system that includes robotics-based posture control technology is claimed to be able to adjust the motors, brakes and suspension to optimise ride comfort.