BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Sony and Honda reveal Afeela electric saloon for 2026
UP NEXT
UK car sales 2022: annual registrations lowest in 30 years

Sony and Honda reveal Afeela electric saloon for 2026

Tech-laden prototype unwrapped at CES; uses advanced Qualcomm 'digital chassis' for high-level autonomy
News
2 mins read
5 January 2023

Sony Honda Mobility, the joint venture formed between the two Japanese industrial giants last year, has revealed the name of its new electric vehicle brand and has given a prototype its debut at CES in Las Vegas. 

The EV brand, which will be named ‘Afeela’, was detailed on stage by Sony Honda Mobility chief executive Yasuhide Mizuno, who said it represented “a new relationship between people and mobility”.

The exact name of the Afeela prototype, a four-door fastback saloon, has yet to be revealed, but Sony Honda Mobility did confirm that it will be available for pre-order in the first half of 2025, before sales start at the end of that year. Deliveries are slated for spring 2026 in North America.

The model’s design features a sleek roofline, no door handles, digital mirrors and black 21in wheels. A ‘media’ light bar is positioned at the front and can interact with both people and other vehicles, which Sony describes as “an interface for a new era”.

The car measures 4895mm long, 1900mm wide and 1460mm tall - similar in size to the Hyundai Ioniq 6 - and features double-wishbone suspension at the front and multi-link suspension at the rear. 

“The minimal decorative lines and form" are said to reference spaceships, Sony Honda Mobility said, adding: "The round motif encapsulates technology, which evokes a feeling of a new mobility experience and embodies an embracing feel of a new ideal mobility."

Inside, there’s enough space for five occupants, who sit beneath a large panoramic roof in a “cocoon-like atmosphere”, while digital screens are positioned on the back of each seat and across the dashboard. The  steering yoke – likely controlling a 'steer-by-wire' electronic rack – features both touchpads and buttons. 

Sony Honda Mobility says the production model will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Digital Chassis technology, which provides drivers with intelligent artificial intelligence systems, enhanced personalisation and other intuitive technologies. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1014 62f0c6d939d43 (1)
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
peugeot e 208 2022 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus S front tracking
Tweaked V8 in Urus S gains an additional 16bhp
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
mercedes glc 300e 2023 01 frnt tracking
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
alpina b3 touring 2023 01 front tracking
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Honda e 2020 road test review - hero front

Honda e

Honda has waited while the electric car segment has grown. Has it delayed too long?

Read our review
Back to top

The firm claims the vehicle can process up to 800 trillion operations per second, and that it’s fitted with 45 cameras and sensors that power its level three automated driving systems, which are currently in development. 

Car Review
Honda e
Honda e 2020 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

It will also use augmented reality and cloud data, and partner with games designer Epic Games, which, Sony Honda Mobility says, involves “seamlessly integrating real and virtual worlds, and exploring new entertainment possibilities through digital innovations such as the metaverse”.

Related articles

Powertrain details for the prototype have still not been detailed, nor has potential pricing, or whether it will be sold in Europe. 

Used cars for sale

 Honda E 35.5kWh Advance Auto 5dr (16in Alloy)
2022
£32,000
10,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Honda HONDA E 35.5kWh Advance Auto 5dr (17in Alloy)
2021
£27,999
15,936miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Honda Honda E 35.5kWh Advance Auto 5dr (17in Alloy)
2020
£27,200
20,401miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Honda Honda E 35.5kWh Advance Auto 5dr (17in Alloy)
2022
£31,500
6,100miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Honda Honda E Hatchback 35.5kWh Advance Auto 5dr (17in Alloy)
2022
£31,995
7,025miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Honda Honda E 35.5kWh Advance Auto 5dr (17in Alloy)
2020
£27,500
19,211miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Honda Honda E 35.5kWh Advance Auto 5dr (17in Alloy)
2021
£29,300
7,288miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Honda Honda E 35.5kWh Advance Auto 5dr (17in Alloy)
2021
£30,995
3,412miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Honda E 35.5kWh Advance Auto 5dr (16in Alloy)
2020
£26,490
24,711miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 5 January 2023

Well, I hope this is the base version because it isn't going to be cheap,I'll be surprised if it's under £50K, the concept looks nice retro in some areas of the body,the interior is what we're getting like it or not, this is the interior coming soon in a Car for you so better get used to it, the other thing is, there will be tech you'll hardly ever use or some not at all, will you you be paying for that?, is it built in to be activated at a monthly charge?, however I do think it's one of the best looking concepts I've seen.

Latest Drives

1014 62f0c6d939d43 (1)
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
peugeot e 208 2022 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus S front tracking
Tweaked V8 in Urus S gains an additional 16bhp
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
mercedes glc 300e 2023 01 frnt tracking
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
alpina b3 touring 2023 01 front tracking
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive

View all latest drives