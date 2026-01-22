Kia is considering a production version of the Vision Meta Turismo concept as part of plans to expand its range with new bodystyles.

The Meta Turismo is a four-door low-slung GT concept with an unusual interior designed to offer different experiences to driver and passenger. While few details have been revealed, it could potentially fit into Kia's line-up as a sleek saloon carrying the EV7 or EV8 title.

Oliver Samson, Kia's Europe design chief, said the new EV2 small crossover essentially completed the brand's current line-up and that put the firm in a "unique situation" as it worked on the next generation of models, likely starting with second-generation versions of the EV6 and EV9.

Asked whether those next-generation models would change substantially in terms of design, Samson told Autocar: "We're always looking for something new, so every time we start a project we don't say 'okay, the car should look like something we've done before'.

"If we find a new design that we think would fit really well to Kia, is super-progressive and looks different to what we already have, we would consider adding that into the family."

Samson said that as the firm worked on the next wave of models, it was "thinking about different ways of design" and he added: "We want to try some new ways of treating the surfaces, maybe even introducing different silhouettes."

According to Samson, the Meta Turismo serves as "an attempt, or a vision" looking at "how could we lay out a saloon in a different way, not just exterior-wise, but also in terms of interior design, with the driver and co-driver. Why do they have to be exactly the same? If the driver is doing something totally different than the co-driver, why does everyone have to be sitting in the same position, like you were in school? We are quite open, and we're constantly looking for new opportunities. There's still room for improvement."

Asked if the Meta Turismo hinted at a future production car, Samson said: "We're really looking into having a dialogue with our consumers, to make sure that we are not designing something completely off. We're looking for their reaction: is that in line with what you expect from Kia?"