Kia has revealed a rakish, driver-focused saloon car concept to celebrate its 80th anniversary and preview its future.

The Vision Meta Turismo concept, previewed earlier this week and revealed overnight at an event in Korea, is an edgy, angular, four-seat GT that gives clues as to how the brand will evolve its Opposites United design language.

It bears little relation to any current Kia model, and the brand has not given any indication of whether the concept previews a production car, but in size and shape it would seem a natural precursor to an EV7 or EV8 model to fill the gap between the EV6 crossover and EV9 SUV.

As a relatively low-slung and notionally performance-focused proposition, it would seem closest in spirit to the V6-powered Kia Stinger sports saloon that bowed out in 2022.

That car was a low-volume, enthusiast-focused proposition that sold in tiny numbers compared to Kia's more mainstream-focused hatchbacks and crossovers, but company president Ho-sung Song recently told Autocar that such models play an important role as halo cars - and Kia was considering a follow-up.

"That kind of model is under study," he said. "What kind of model can help build the brand? This is what we are now studying."

It is not clear whether the Vision Meta Turismo is the manifestation of this ambition, as the company instead emphasises the concept's striking silhouette and futuristic interior as elements that look ahead to the next-generation of Kia road cars.

In shape, the Vision Meta Turismo is best described as a four-door fastback GT in the vein of the Polestar 5 and Lotus Emeya, with a swooping, one-bow silhouette that clearly prioritises aerodynamic efficiency.