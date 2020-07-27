Skoda targets business drivers with new Scala SE Technology

Skoda has added its popular SE Technology trim level to the Scala hatchback, fine-tuning the car in response to increased fleet demand.
Sitting in the middle of five specifications, spanning from S to recently revealed Monte Carlo, SE Technology adds more technology and equipment desired by business drivers.
Over the Scala S, the SE Technology gains an Amundsen infotainment system with a 9.2in touchscreen, Care and Connect, SmartLink+, Infotainment Online and front and rear parking sensors as standard.
Skoda says this additional equipment, if it were specced separately, would cost £2100, making the SE Technology variant, which costs just £400 more than the SE, “exceptional value for money”.
The Scala SE Technology will launch with just one powertrain, a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, but further units will be added later this year.
The 1.5-litre engine produces 148bhp, delivered to the front wheels by either a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed clutch-automatic (DSG).
Over the SE, this latest Scala also gains 16in Alaris alloy wheels, chrome window surrounds inside and a silver decorative insert on the dashboard.
Available to order from 24 August, the Scala SE Technology is priced at £20,825 with the manual gearbox. The DSG variant will cost £22,095.
The Scala was the focus for the recently revealed 2020 Skoda Student Car project, in which the Czech brand’s vocational students designed and produced a one-off roadster edition based on the 1100 OHC sports prototype of 1957.
Join the debate
scotty5
Depends on how you finance the car.
The Technology variants may introduce extra equipment but the private buyer should note they are usually exluded from finance offers. So if you want to buy on PCP then doen't expect those extra headline grabbing incentives that apply to other trims within the model range.
jason_recliner
Jesus Christ!
What an interesting article!
