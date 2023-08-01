BACK TO ALL NEWS
Skoda Scala gains fresh face and updated technology

Czech Volkswagen Golf equivalent gains refreshed design and upgraded safety kit for 2024
1 August 2023

The Skoda Scala, the Czech brand's equivalent to the Volkswagen Golf, has gained a visual overhaul and new technology as part of a mid-life facelift. 

It’s the first time the family hatchback – which is Skoda’s eighth best-selling car – has received an update since its launch in 2019. 

Headline visual changes for Scala include a new front grille, slimmed-down headlights, updated front and rear aprons and new air curtains. 

Skoda has also upped the amount of sustainable material used in the Scala. The roof lining and much of the door trim now made of natural plant fibres; the wheel-arch linings and the windscreen’s water reservoir are now made of recycled plastics; and the upholstery, flooring and floor mats are made of recycled fabric.

The updated Scala shares its engine line-up with the newly facelifted Skoda Kamiq crossover, the line-up consisting of a series of turbocharged petrol engines. 

It begins with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI producing 95bhp, mated to a five-speed manual transmission. A more powerful version is also available with 115bhp and a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic (DSG).

At the top of the range sits a 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI, producing 150bhp. It can also be paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG.

Three specification levels are available: SE, SE L and Monte Carlo.

The Scala comes with LED headlights as standard and wheels ranging from 16in to 18in in diameter. Safety equipment includes automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance, traffic sign recognition and hands-on detection.

Adaptive cruise control and adaptive lane-keeping assistance are optional extras, as is a powered tailgate, which is available on the Scala for the first time.

Skoda’s parking-ticket holder returns, positioned on the A-pillar, while an ice scraper can still be found in the fuel filler cap and an umbrella in the driver’s door.

The firm is yet to reveal pricing for the new Scala, but we expect prices to command a slight premium over the current car, which is on sale from £20,800 in the UK. 

Autocar has contacted Skoda for estimated delivery dates an expected UK on-sale date.

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
ianp55 1 August 2023

Never understood why the Scala doesn't sell better here in UK,the midlife update's OK but very bland

Peter Cavellini 1 August 2023

Bit of an indentity problem though?, take the badges off and any logo and it could be anything,and when they changed the grill it kind of lost the Skoda look instantly identifiable,now, I just like the rest of the herd,yes, I agree it's not appreciated like it should be, no, it's not the cheap alternative anymore there not sold like that anymore, I just can't get past the blatant plagiarism of the Skoda brand, disappointed that's maybe the word.

Anton motorhead 1 August 2023
A most sensible, practical and attractive car which deserves much more attention than it gets. In this world of overpriced and overweight EVs it is refreshing to see, that cars like this are still being made. Well done Skoda.
Will86 1 August 2023
Totally agree. Never really liked the styling of the pre facelift model but the new front end looks much better. It even still has a proper handbrake and normal cruise control!

