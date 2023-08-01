Skoda Scala gains fresh face and updated technology

The Skoda Scala, the Czech brand's equivalent to the Volkswagen Golf, has gained a visual overhaul and new technology as part of a mid-life facelift.

It’s the first time the family hatchback – which is Skoda’s eighth best-selling car – has received an update since its launch in 2019.

Headline visual changes for Scala include a new front grille, slimmed-down headlights, updated front and rear aprons and new air curtains.

Skoda has also upped the amount of sustainable material used in the Scala. The roof lining and much of the door trim now made of natural plant fibres; the wheel-arch linings and the windscreen’s water reservoir are now made of recycled plastics; and the upholstery, flooring and floor mats are made of recycled fabric.

The updated Scala shares its engine line-up with the newly facelifted Skoda Kamiq crossover, the line-up consisting of a series of turbocharged petrol engines.

It begins with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI producing 95bhp, mated to a five-speed manual transmission. A more powerful version is also available with 115bhp and a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic (DSG).

At the top of the range sits a 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI, producing 150bhp. It can also be paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG.

Three specification levels are available: SE, SE L and Monte Carlo.

The Scala comes with LED headlights as standard and wheels ranging from 16in to 18in in diameter. Safety equipment includes automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance, traffic sign recognition and hands-on detection.

Adaptive cruise control and adaptive lane-keeping assistance are optional extras, as is a powered tailgate, which is available on the Scala for the first time.

Skoda’s parking-ticket holder returns, positioned on the A-pillar, while an ice scraper can still be found in the fuel filler cap and an umbrella in the driver’s door.

The firm is yet to reveal pricing for the new Scala, but we expect prices to command a slight premium over the current car, which is on sale from £20,800 in the UK.

Autocar has contacted Skoda for estimated delivery dates an expected UK on-sale date.