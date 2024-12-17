The Skoda Enyaq will receive a major update later this year, gaining a new look inspired by the Vision 7S concept car.

A pair of design sketches released by Skoda reveal that the electric family SUV will gain the new Tech Deck face from the 7S.

This comprises a flush-fit, single-piece plastic panel mimicking a traditional front grille; thin LED daytime running lights; and ‘Skoda’ lettering in place of the Czech brand’s logo.

The new front end is said to be more aerodynamic, bringing an improvement in range. However, Skoda has yet to detail how much farther the car will be able to go between charges than the current Enyaq, which manages up to 358 miles.

Other changes that can be seen in the new sketches include the introduction of silver side skirting in place of the plain-black plastic on the current Enyaq.

The changes bring the EV into line with its newly introduced smaller sibling, the Elroq.

They come as the Enyaq approaches the mid-point in its life. It was introduced in 2020 and, as previously reported by Autocar, is due to be replaced in 2028.

It has proven a big success for Skoda. It was the fifth-best-selling EV in Europe last year, with 66,247 examples having left showrooms, beaten only by Tesla’s Model Y and Model 3 (251,617 and 100,88 sales), the Volkswagen ID 4 (85,088) and the MG 4 EV (72,212).

The facelifted Enyaq is expected to be shown in full early next year.