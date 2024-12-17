BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Skoda Enyaq to get new look inspired by Vision 7S concept
UP NEXT
GWM to launch Haval SUV in UK, priced from £23,995

Skoda Enyaq to get new look inspired by Vision 7S concept

Mid-life facelift for electric family SUV will introduce Tech Deck face seen on new Elroq

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
1 min read
17 December 2024

The Skoda Enyaq will receive a major update later this year, gaining a new look inspired by the Vision 7S concept car.

A pair of design sketches released by Skoda reveal that the electric family SUV will gain the new Tech Deck face from the 7S.

This comprises a flush-fit, single-piece plastic panel mimicking a traditional front grille; thin LED daytime running lights; and ‘Skoda’ lettering in place of the Czech brand’s logo.

Related articles

The new front end is said to be more aerodynamic, bringing an improvement in range. However, Skoda has yet to detail how much farther the car will be able to go between charges than the current Enyaq, which manages up to 358 miles.

Other changes that can be seen in the new sketches include the introduction of silver side skirting in place of the plain-black plastic on the current Enyaq.

The changes bring the EV into line with its newly introduced smaller sibling, the Elroq.

They come as the Enyaq approaches the mid-point in its life. It was introduced in 2020 and, as previously reported by Autocar, is due to be replaced in 2028.

It has proven a big success for Skoda. It was the fifth-best-selling EV in Europe last year, with 66,247 examples having left showrooms, beaten only by Tesla’s Model Y and Model 3 (251,617 and 100,88 sales), the Volkswagen ID 4 (85,088) and the MG 4 EV (72,212).

The facelifted Enyaq is expected to be shown in full early next year.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Volvo EX90 review 2024 01
Volvo EX90
6
Volvo EX90
peugeot e 308 review 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot e-308
7
Peugeot e-308
ford capri 2024 uk jh 31
Ford Capri
8
Ford Capri
Seat Ibiza
Used Seat Ibiza 2008-2017 review
8
Used Seat Ibiza 2008-2017 review
Lamborghini Revuelto review 2024 29
Lamborghini Revuelto
9
Lamborghini Revuelto

View all car reviews

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

used Skoda Enyaq cars for sale

 Skoda Enyaq 62kWh 60 Auto 5dr (DC120kW)
2023
£24,150
9,535miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda Enyaq IV 62kWh 60 Auto 5dr (DC120kW)
2022
£22,990
5,943miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda Enyaq 82kWh 85 Auto 5dr (DC135kW)
2024
£30,998
5,849miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda Enyaq 62kWh 60 Nav Suite Auto 5dr
2021
£20,990
11,859miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda Enyaq 62kWh 60 Auto 5dr (DC120kW)
2023
£24,495
7,060miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda Enyaq 82kWh 80x SportLine Auto 4WD 5dr (DC125kW)
2022
£31,980
19,621miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda ENYAQ 82kWh 85 Edition Auto 5dr (DC135kW)
2024
£33,810
3,802miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda Enyaq 62kWh 60 Auto 5dr
2021
£18,900
28,847miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda Enyaq 82kWh 80 SportLine Auto 5dr
2021
£23,490
41,340miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 340 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Volvo EX90 review 2024 01
Volvo EX90
6
Volvo EX90
peugeot e 308 review 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot e-308
7
Peugeot e-308
ford capri 2024 uk jh 31
Ford Capri
8
Ford Capri
Seat Ibiza
Used Seat Ibiza 2008-2017 review
8
Used Seat Ibiza 2008-2017 review
Lamborghini Revuelto review 2024 29
Lamborghini Revuelto
9
Lamborghini Revuelto

View all car reviews