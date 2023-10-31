Skoda Enyaq Mk2 due in 2028 with 12-minute charging

The Skoda Enyaq will enter its second generation in 2028 as the Czech brand’s first car to use the Volkswagen Group’s new SSP electric car platform.

Speaking to Autocar at the unveiling of the new Kodiaq, Skoda CEO Klaus Zellmer confirmed that Skoda will start using the SSP platform – set to eventually underpin 80% of VW Group cars – towards the end of the decade, with the Mk2 Enyaq the first to make the switch from the current MEB platform.

Skoda’s first SSP car will arrive in 2028 or 2029, he revealed, at around the same time as Volkswagen uses the architecture for an electric successor to the Golf.

“This is when the Enyaq – which, by the way, will be built in Mlada Boleslav in the Czech Republic – will be on SSP,” said Zellmer. Asked if the new Enyaq will be tangibly different from today’s car, Zellmer would only say: “We are still working on that.”

Given the success of the current Enyaq iV – Skoda’s first bespoke electric car – the brand is unlikely to stray too far from the formula as it gears up to launch a replacement model.

Last year, Skoda shipped nearly 54,000 Enyaqs and recorded a 41% year-on-year increase in the first half of this year, during which period the Enyaq was Europe’s ninth-best-selling electric car.

Expect a trademark focus on practicality to remain the prevailing theme but also for the second-gen Enyaq to adopt a radical new look in line with Skoda’s rugged ‘Modern Solid’ design ethos, which will make it an obvious sibling to the upcoming Space BEV electric seven-seater.

The next Enyaq will also benefit from wide-reaching technological advances due to be rolled out to VW Group production cars in the coming years.

The SSP structure – a highly adaptable modular architecture that can host various drivetrains and batteries according to the needs of each VW Group manufacturer – promises drastic improvements in range, efficiency, power and affordability compared with the current MEB structure, which is used by EVs from VW, Skoda, Cupra and Audi.