Skoda builds one-off Karoq-based SUV for cyclists

Skoda has unveiled a one-off concept version of the Karoq, which boasts a number of modifications aimed at cycling enthusiasts.

The Karoq Velo was conceived by Skoda’s UK design team, which carried out a survey of more than 1500 cyclists to determine what features to fit to the SUV.

Skoda’s research found that 27% of the cyclists said a major downside of riding is returning to their vehicle in dirty or damp cycling wear. As a result, the Velo features a spin cycle washing machine and integrated pressure washer, meaning owners can clean their clothes and bike before loading the car after a ride.

A full tool kit and puncture repair facilities also feature, in response to the 31% of survey respondents who reported mechanical issues as a major obstacle to enjoying cycling.

A comprehensive LED lighting system means that night-time repairs can be carried out without the need to hold a torch or locate a streetlight.