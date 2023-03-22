Seat won't release an EV before 2026 as Cupra sales boom

Seat won't release an electric car while Cupra is selling them, for fear of cannibalising sales, and will instead focus on micro-mobility.

The news, confirmed by Seat and Cupra CEO Wayne Griffiths, means Seat will not launch its hotly tipped first electric model before 2026, if at all, given Cupra will release two new EVs over the next two years – the Tavascan in 2024 and a production version of the Urban Rebel concept in 2025.

Instead, Seat will focus on “electric micro-mobility”, building on its Seat Mó electric scooter and looking to grow the business with a four-wheeler variant too, as first previewed by the Minimo at the end of the last decade before it was shelved due to the Covid pandemic.

“The new electric cars we are focused on at the moment are for Cupra,” said Giffiths at the group’s annual press conference in Barcelona today. “We cannot electrify both brands at once.

“I think the idea [that the two brands] compliment each other, being in the market at the same time, particularly during this transition phase, makes a lot of sense.”

Speaking about the future of the Seat brand, especially regarding future car models, he added: “We are working on a strategy for micro-mobility to build a four-wheeler [the Minimo] and decisions on the future electrification of the Seat brand [in terms of cars] will be taken at a later date.”