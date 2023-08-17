BACK TO ALL NEWS
Ruf CTR 3 Evo is tuner's most powerful production car

New 789bhp rocket brings tuning upgrades over Clubsport model for more than £570,000
Jonathan Bryce
17 August 2023

German manufacturer and Porsche tuning specialist Ruf has unveiled the CTR 3 Evo - its most powerful car yet.

Revealed at Monterey Car Week, it is a completely redesigned and heavily upgraded proposition based on but separate from the Porsche Cayman-based CTR 3 Clubsport.

It's powered by a mid-mounted 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged flat six producing 789bhp and 730lb ft - 23bhp and 8lb ft more than the Clubsport. Max power comes in at 7100rpm and maximum torque is deployed at 4000rpm. 

The car pictured is fitted with Ruf's seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, but because the Clubsport can also be specified with a six-speed manual, the Evo could also become available with this option.

The body is made from a Kevlar-composite, similar to the Koenigsegg Agera RS, known for its lightweight properties, strength and heat resistance.

The top speed and 0-62mph time are both not yet known, but the Evo will be faster than the Clubsport, which is able to top 236mph and dispatch 0-62mph in 3.2sec. 

The slew of upgrades goes beyond engine tuning - with modifications to the MacPherson-strut front suspension and a multi-link rear suspension, combined with carbon-ceramic brakes and a track-ready dry-sump lubrication system similar to that used in the Ferrari 488 GTB and Chevrolet Corvette Z06. 

Inside, its one-piece body-hugging sports seats are made from carbonfibre and upholstered in Alcantara with contrasting yellow stitching. 

Customers will be able to order the CTR 3 Evo at a cost of more than $725,000 (£570,466), making it more expensive than the similarly positioned Manthey Racing Porsche 911 GT3 and similarly potent Ferrari SF90.

