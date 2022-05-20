Rolls-Royce reveals latest ultra-exclusive Boat Tail model

The latest, ultra-limited Rolls Royce Boat Tail model – the second in a series of just three cars worth around £20 million apiece – has been revealed ahead of its appearance at this weekend's Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este.

The hand-built model features a design commissioned by a customer whose family business originates from the pearling industry. The firm says the car “creates a highly personal and emotionally resonant homage to the client’s father”.

Rolls-Royce also says the Boat Tail has a colour blend of “oyster and soft rose”, with a pearlescent finish that changes under different light conditions.

The bonnet, finished in a "cognac colour", has been designed specifically for the model and features bronze and aluminium mica flakes, as well as a crystalised and ice matt coating. The sills, meanwhile, are coloured rose gold.

A wooden deck has been added to the rear of the car, concealing a bespoke “hosting suite”, with a unique “butterfly design” dining set and an umbrella.

Walnut-coloured leather appears throughout the interior, which has rose gold accents and a walnut veneer. Rolls-Royce says the leather materials on the dashboard, armrests, centre console and seats employ a pearlescent finish.

The firm claims walnut was chosen because it “matures over time” and will eventually transition to look similar to the cognac-coloured bonnet.

The transmission tunnel, meanwhile, is made from walnut veneer, with gold pinstripes to match the rear deck. A bespoke pearl-coloured timepiece sits atop the dashboard.

Alex Innes, Rolls-Royce’s head of Coachbuild design, said: "Every Rolls-Royce Coachbuild commission is, of course, incredibly special, but in this case, there was an additional depth of feeling.