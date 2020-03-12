Rolls-Royce reveals Dawn roadster special edition

Rolls-Royce has revealed sketches of a two-seat roadster variant of its Dawn convertible, of which just 50 examples will be made.

Called the Dawn Silver Bullet Collection, the variant is inspired by 1920s roadsters, said Rolls-Royce. The Silver Bullet replaces the standard Dawn’s two back seats with titanium, metallic silver buttresses.

The silver colour extends to the rest of the car’s body, harking back to previous Rolls-Royce special cars such as the Silver Dawn, Silver King, Silver Silence and Silver Spectre, while the headlights and bumper sport dark detailing.

Inside, there is a carbonfibre dashboard and quilted leather surrounding the central console which Rolls-Royce said is inspired by leather jackets as the “quintessentially rebellious fashion accessory”.

Powertrain details are not confirmed, but the Silver Bullet is expected to retain the 6.6-litre turbocharged V12 of the regular Dawn, which generates 563bhp and propels it from 0-62mph in 5.0sec. The car has a top speed of 155mph.

There is no word yet on when first deliveries of the model will be or pricing, but it will cost considerably more than the £275,295 standard Dawn, given its exclusivity.

The Goodwood-based maker said the model “melds the nostalgia of the past with the sophisticated innovation of the future,” adding that it “updates the classic roadster spirit and offers an exhilarating sense of uncompromised freedom”.

