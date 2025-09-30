BACK TO ALL NEWS
Rolls-Royce confirms Phantom special edition for centenary

Eighth-generation flagship is basis for Goodwood's latest project, 25 examples of which will be built

Rolls-Royce will soon reveal a 25-run special edition of its Phantom flagship to commemorate the nameplate's centenary. 

Described as an “exclusive Rolls-Royce Private Collection”, the new model will be based on the current eighth-generation Phantom, on sale since 2018, using its famed twin-turbocharged V12 engine.

More details will be revealed in the coming weeks, but Rolls-Royce has said the new model introduces a unique interior that benefits from a number of technical firsts for the brand: 3D marquetry, 3D ink layering and 24-carat gold leafing. 

The Goodwood-based company also said it features “the most intricate woodwork in the marque’s history”, which involved special staff training as part of a one-year development process.

Rolls-Royce bespoke boss Phil Fabre de la Grange said: “To honour Phantom in its centenary year, [we’ve] pioneered ground-breaking woodworking techniques, combining 3D ink layering, 3D marquetry and gilding within a single surface.

"These intricate processes push materials to the limits of their natural tolerance, transforming each panel into a stunning, tactile sculpture.

"Having seen first-hand the challenges and possibilities of woodcraft at Rolls-Royce, I can say with certainty that [we have] unlocked remarkable new possibilities for Bespoke.”

Rolls-Royce last revealed a Private Collection of 10 units in 2024 at the Monterey Car Show. Named the Phantom Scintilla, it was said to be inspired by the firm’s famed Spirit of Ecstasy figurine.

While many of Rolls-Royce’s sales are now entirely unique commissions, its Private Collections are considered by many as collectibles and allow the firm to showcase its latest innovations to customers.

 

