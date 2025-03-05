Rawdon Glover, managing director of Jaguar, says you can never remind people enough about why the brand had to change.

So, from the top, it was due to the fact that Jaguar was “at a pivotal point in its history”, with all its products and platforms coming to the end of the road. While the BMW-rivalling era of Jaguars had been critically well received, they had not done well in the marketplace, so “economically, the Jaguar model didn’t make sense”.

Glover said “going south” with Jaguar’s pricing was “not an option” so “instead, partly informed by our history, [we decided] actually we should take Jaguar upmarket.

“We should take Jaguar back to a positioning of when it was much more successful in the marketplace and really try and restore that real lustre that the brand definitely had, and we definitely see.

“That’s why the brand still has such a strong affinity. But the interesting thing about Jaguar is most of the affinity tends to be with what we’ve done historically, not what we’ve been doing recently.”

The decision was taken to move the products upmarket and, with a firm eye on future legislation, to make them all-electric too. In doing both those things, said Glover, “you need to take the brand with you”, hence the rebranding of Jaguar alongside the radically different cars and powertrains.

However good the new cars might be, Glover said that in doubling the price of the new Jaguars, “you need to make sure the brand can actually carry it. You need to look at how you manage the brand and all of the experiences associated with that brand.”

Before that, said Glover, an “elegant sunset” for winding down the existing Jaguar range is ongoing. While some models are on sale in other global markets, Jaguar no longer has a new car retail presence in the UK.