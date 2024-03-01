BACK TO ALL NEWS
Reports: Nissan Leaf production to end in Sunderland this week

Sunderland plant will begin preparations to build next-generation Leaf alongside Qashqai and Juke EVs
Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
1 March 2024

Nissan is ending production of the current Leaf at its Sunderland plant this week, according to reports, as it gears up to build three new electric cars at the factory.

The Leaf's replacement is an electric crossover, expected to be revealed later this year ahead of a 2026 production start date. The other two cars will be the electric replacements for the Nissan Qashqai and Nissan Juke.

Nissan began production of the first Leaf at Sunderland in 2013, three years after it was launched. The current, second-generation Leaf arrived in 2017.

A Nissan spokesperson said: “The current generation of Nissan Leaf, the world’s first mass-market 100% electric vehicle, is approaching the end of its life cycle in Europe.

"Depending on the market’s inventory, European customers will be able to place their orders until vehicle stocks run out.

“Nissan has already announced a new line-up of 100% electric vehicles for the European market to be produced in Sunderland plant as part of our commitment to sustainability and electrification.”

Leaf production for other markets is expected to continue at the firm’s US and Japanese plants. European stock, built at Sunderland, will likely be sold until the end of the year, reports suggest.

When the third-generation Leaf (rendered by Autocar above) arrives in 2026, Nissan predicts it will build around 100,000 units a year at its Sunderland plant. This ambition will be supported by on-site battery partner Envision AESC, which is primed to open its new battery factory later this year with a capacity of 11GWh and could eventually ramp up to 30GWh.

Read our review

Car review
Nissan Leaf 2018 UK review hero front

Nissan Leaf

Better looks, better value, better range, stronger performance and a quiet and relaxing drive make the Nissan Leaf a leading EV contender again

Read our review

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: Deputy news editor

Will is a journalist with more than eight years experience in roles that range from news reporter to editor. He joined Autocar in 2022 as deputy news editor, moving from a local news background where he cut his teeth.

In his current role as deputy news editor, Will’s focus is with Autocar and Autocar Business; he also manages Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

Writing is, of course, a big part of his role too. Stories come in many forms, from interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

