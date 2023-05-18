BACK TO ALL NEWS
2026 Nissan Leaf to be built at Sunderland factory

Japanese manufacturer commits to the UK for the crossover successor to its pioneering electric car
18 May 2023

Nissan's Sunderland factory will start producing the Leaf replacement in 2026 as it prepares for the “vast majority” of the cars it builds to be EVs by 2028, the company has said in a submission to a government committee on battery manufacturing in the UK.

Nissan first announced that it would build a new electric crossover to replace the Leaf hatchback back in 2021 but until now hadn't given a definitive date for production. 

“The Leaf successor vehicle will enter production in 2026,” Nissan said in its submission to the BEIS select committee enquiry.

The date suggests Nissan will continue to build the Leaf until then, although it might choose to curtail production earlier, given the model's age.

