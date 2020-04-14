Renault sells Chinese joint venture stake, halts most car sales

Non-electric Renault passenger cars will no longer be sold in China after the brand withdraws from its joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Group Co, the company has confirmed.

The French car maker will transfer its 50% stake in the joint venture, Dongfeng Renault Automotive Company, to the native Chinese brand. All “Renault brand-related activities” will be halted across China, although electric Renault cars and light commercial vehicles will continue to be sold under existing joint ventures with Brilliance Jinbei Automotive Company, eGT and the Jiangxi Jiangling group.

“Renault will continue to provide high quality aftersales service for its 300,000 customers through Renault dealers but also through Alliance synergies,” the company confirmed in a release.

However, it claims “further development for Renault brand passenger cars will be detailed later” as part of a new mid-term plan.