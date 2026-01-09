Renault could offer its next-generation electric cars with a new "super hybrid" powertrain that uses a small petrol engine to boost range.

The firm is working on a new EV platform for its next mid-sized cars but, in response to lagging uptake for EVs in certain regions and prevailing range anxiety, is now also considering offering them with a range-extender system.

The system in question was revealed at the Munich motor show last September by Horse Powertrain, a company co-owned by Renault and Chinese manufacturer Geely.

Called the C15, the system comprises a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine with an integrated generator and inverter, said to be no larger than a briefcase - which means it can be installed at the front or rear of an EV, either vertically or horizontally.

There are two versions: a naturally aspirated one with 94bhp and a turbocharged one with 161bhp, aimed at larger models.

The eninge doesn't drive the wheels of the car but rather is used to charge the battery on the move.

Renault product boss Bruno Vanel said the change in approach comes in recognition of the fact that the company "has to remain flexible in the C- and D-segment" because, while it is working towards an all-electric line-up, EV uptake hasn't been as quick as anticipated.

"We've got a two-leg approach," said Vanel. "The direction is towards EVs, so we are focusing on EVs and the efficiency of the vehicles, but it doesn't prevent us from looking at solutions like the one Horse has presented.

"Things which extend the electric range of EVs look to us to be a very interesting and probably relevant solution to go towards an electric world - for the south of Europe, for example, or for people who cannot charge every two or three days.

"It could be a very good solution for the C- and D-segment and the next platform we are developing."

This new platform is being developed to underpin Renault's compact and mid-sized EVs from 2028, targeting cost reductions of 40% compared with today's CMF-BEV platform.

It will first underpin a production version of the Emblème concept - potentially as a replacement for the Mégane.