Renault primes range-extender 'super hybrid' tech for next-gen EVs

New 1.5-litre engine with integrated generator and inverter could be the key to offering greater flexibility in big EVs

Felix Page
News
3 mins read
9 January 2026

Renault could offer its next-generation electric cars with a new "super hybrid" powertrain that uses a small petrol engine to boost range.

The firm is working on a new EV platform for its next mid-sized cars but, in response to lagging uptake for EVs in certain regions and prevailing range anxiety, is now also considering offering them with a range-extender system.

The system in question was revealed at the Munich motor show last September by Horse Powertrain, a company co-owned by Renault and Chinese manufacturer Geely

Called the C15, the system comprises a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine with an integrated generator and inverter, said to be no larger than a briefcase - which means it can be installed at the front or rear of an EV, either vertically or horizontally.

There are two versions: a naturally aspirated one with 94bhp and a turbocharged one with 161bhp, aimed at larger models.

The eninge doesn't drive the wheels of the car but rather is used to charge the battery on the move. 

Renault product boss Bruno Vanel said the change in approach comes in recognition of the fact that the company "has to remain flexible in the C- and D-segment" because, while it is working towards an all-electric line-up, EV uptake hasn't been as quick as anticipated. 

"We've got a two-leg approach," said Vanel. "The direction is towards EVs, so we are focusing on EVs and the efficiency of the vehicles, but it doesn't prevent us from looking at solutions like the one Horse has presented.

"Things which extend the electric range of EVs look to us to be a very interesting and probably relevant solution to go towards an electric world - for the south of Europe, for example, or for people who cannot charge every two or three days.

"It could be a very good solution for the C- and D-segment and the next platform we are developing."

This new platform is being developed to underpin Renault's compact and mid-sized EVs from 2028, targeting cost reductions of 40% compared with today's CMF-BEV platform. 

It will first underpin a production version of the Emblème concept - potentially as a replacement for the Mégane.

Renault Embleme

It was initially planned to be all-electric but is now being adapted so it can accommodate hybrid powertrains where necessary - particularly in regions where the EV charging infrastructure is still in its nascence. 

Vanel pointed to the south of Italy as one such region and added that "there is still also range anxiety" across the wider EV market, "so this 'super hybrid' solution might be interesting" in Europe more generally.

"Super hybrids can help people to get into the electric world with less anxiety than they have today. When you are talking about cars with more than 1000km [620 miles] of range, you know that even if you don't find a charge point, you can still drive."

Vanel confirmed that while Renault is actively evaluating range-extender technology, it has no plans to adapt its current EV platforms or models to accommodate such a system.

