BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Renault Espace to return as electrified family SUV
UP NEXT
Volkswagen ID 3 facelift confirmed for March launch

Renault Espace to return as electrified family SUV

Seven-seater will share its platform with the new Nissan X-Trail; is due to be revealed in the spring
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
24 January 2023

The Renault Espace will be reborn as an electrified family SUV for 2023, it has been confirmed, ahead of an unveiling in the coming weeks. 

Utilising the flexible CMF-CD platform that underpins the new Nissan X-Trail and smaller Renault Austral, it's expected to be a stretched version of the latter.

An Austral-based prototype with an extended rear portion was previously spotted testing on public roads, and this is now thought to have been the new Espace.

It looked identical to the Austral ahead of the C-pillars, but the rear end featured more pronounced overhangs and a less steeply raked window in order to increase boot space and make room for the third row.

The new Espace’s gold badging, shown in a new official preview image, hints that it will use the same hybrid powertrain as the Austral: a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine and an electric motor, combining for 157bhp or 197bhp, depending on specification.

This set-up yields up to 61.4mpg on the WLTP combined cycle and emits 105g/km of CO2, although these figures are likely to be slightly inferior in a larger, heavier model.

The Austral’s 1.3-litre mild-hybrid petrol engines, producing 138bhp and 157bhp, are also expected to be available in the Espace.

A Renault UK spokesperson confirmed to Autocar that the new Espace won't be sold in the UK.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Espace, following the original model’s public debut in November 1983.

The Mk1 Espace is often credited as the first European MPV, offering seven independent seats – of which the rear five were removable – and a completely flat floor behind the driver.

Four generations followed, but sales faltered in recent years as less van-like crossovers and SUVs established a foothold in the market.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

lamborghini urus performante 2023 01 front tracking
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2023 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2023 UK first drive
Yaris GR Sport front dynamic
Toyota Yaris GR Sport first drive
Toyota Yaris GR Sport first drive
Hyundai Ioniq 6 front dynamic
Hyundai Ioniq 6 UK first drive
Hyundai Ioniq 6 UK first drive
volvo xc90 t8 recharge2023 01 front tracking
Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge 2023 UK first drive
Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge 2023 UK first drive
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe front corner 2
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe first drive
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

Used cars for sale

 BMW 1 Series 1.5 118i M Sport Shadow Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2018
£16,091
36,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi Q5 AVANT 2.0 TFSIe 55 Competition S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr 17.9kWh
2021
£47,000
24,191miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi Q7 3.0 TDI V6 45 S Line Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£46,750
8,840miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi TT 2.0 TFSI 45 Black Edition S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2019
£32,000
5,644miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi Q7 3.0 TDI V6 50 Black Edition Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£43,750
38,354miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Kia STINGER 2.0 T-GDi GT-Line Gran Turismo Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£21,750
21,689miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz A CLASS 2.0 A35 AMG (Premium) SpdS DCT 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£30,750
26,592miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz A CLASS 2.0 A250 AMG Line (Premium Plus) 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£25,500
35,326miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A5 2.0 TFSI 35 Black Edition S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2022
£38,000
4,570miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

lamborghini urus performante 2023 01 front tracking
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2023 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2023 UK first drive
Yaris GR Sport front dynamic
Toyota Yaris GR Sport first drive
Toyota Yaris GR Sport first drive
Hyundai Ioniq 6 front dynamic
Hyundai Ioniq 6 UK first drive
Hyundai Ioniq 6 UK first drive
volvo xc90 t8 recharge2023 01 front tracking
Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge 2023 UK first drive
Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge 2023 UK first drive
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe front corner 2
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe first drive
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe first drive

View all latest drives