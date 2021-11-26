BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Renault AIR4 revealed as Renault 4-inspired flying car
UP NEXT
UK car production suffers worst October since 1956

Renault AIR4 revealed as Renault 4-inspired flying car

Real-world trials of the AIR4 "could begin", says the French maker
Rachel Burgess
News
2 mins read
26 November 2021

Renault has revealed the AIR4, a futuristic, flying version of the classic Renault 4 to celebrate its 60th anniversary.

It comes as a modern-day electric version of the Renault 4 is set to be launched in 2025, following the sporty new Renault 5 supermini.

The French maker said the show car is “designed for the roads of the future that are visualised to be in the air”, adding that it “provides an innovative insight into how the Renault 4 could look in another 60 years”.

Related articles

Made entirely from carbonfibre, the show car has been engineered so it can fly. Renault said: “Real-world trials could begin.”

Instead of wheels, the AIR4 uses four two-blade propellers, one at each corner of the vehicle. The body sits in the middle of the rotar frame, with the driver gaining access to the cabin by lifting the front-hinged shell.

It is powered by 22,000mAh lithium-polymer batteries, which is enough for a horizontal top speed of 26m per second, with a 45deg inclination during flights, up to a maximum of 70deg. Renault claimed it can fly as high as 700m with a take-off speed of 14m per second, although this is restricted to 4m per second for safety reasons, with a landing velocity of 3m per second. Its propellers generate 95kg of vertical thrust each for a total of 380kg.

The AIR4 was created with motion design firm The Arsenale and will be in public display in Paris at the Renault showroom on Champs Élysées.

“After a year-long celebration, we wanted to create something unconventional to close up the 60th anniversary of 4L,” said Arnaud Belloni, Renault marketing boss. “This collaboration with The Arsenale was a natural fit. The flying show car AIR4 is something unseen and a wink to how this icon could look like in another 60 years.”

The original Renault 4L sold over eight millions units during a production lifetime of more than 30 years, starting in 1961. 

Used cars for sale

 Renault Clio 1.2 16v Dynamique Medianav 5dr
2014
£5,900
73,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Renault Clio 1.2 16v Expression+ 5dr
2014
£6,650
32,515miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Renault Clio 0.9 Tce 90 Dynamique S Medianav Energy 5dr
2014
£6,950
49,726miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Renault Clio 1.2 16v Dynamique Medianav 5dr
2015
£7,000
43,830miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Renault Clio 1.5 Dci 90 Dynamique S Medianav Energy 5dr
2014
£7,095
52,586miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Renault Clio 1.5 Dci 90 Dynamique S Medianav Energy 5dr
2014
£7,175
49,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Renault Clio 0.9 Tce 90 Dynamique S Medianav Energy 5dr
2014
£7,280
39,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Renault Clio 1.5 Dci 90 Dynamique S Medianav Energy 5dr
2014
£7,295
43,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Renault Clio 1.2 16v Play 5dr
2015
£7,300
47,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Hongqi E HS9 2021 first drive review hero front

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review
1 Volkswagen Polo 2021 UK first drive review lead

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review
1 Peugeot 308 Hybrid 225 2021 LHD review hero

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review
1 Kingsley Range Rover 2021 UK first drive review hero

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review
1 Mercedes Benz C Class All Terrain 2021 first drive review hero

Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain 2021 review

Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain 2021 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Renault Clio 2019 road test review - hero front

Renault Clio

Supermini chases greater maturity in its latest iteration but at what cost to driver fun?

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
ianp55 26 November 2021

Is it April Fool's Day already?

Bob Cat Brian 26 November 2021

I don't see any photos of it not sat on the ground? Might as well claim I can fly too. 

Latest Drives

1 Hongqi E HS9 2021 first drive review hero front

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review
1 Volkswagen Polo 2021 UK first drive review lead

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review
1 Peugeot 308 Hybrid 225 2021 LHD review hero

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review
1 Kingsley Range Rover 2021 UK first drive review hero

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review
1 Mercedes Benz C Class All Terrain 2021 first drive review hero

Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain 2021 review

Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain 2021 review

View all latest drives