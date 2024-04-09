Reinvented Volkswagen Golf GTI goes on sale from £38,900

Volkswagen is gearing up to launch the new Golf, revealing prices and specification details for the performance GTI and GTE, plus more frugal ehybrid variants.

The stalwart family hatchback gains a comprehensive overhaul in its 50th year on sale, with the standard Golf hatchback priced at £27,035 while the estate is slightly more expensive, at £28,400.

Electrified ehybrid variants start from £36,760, while the performance Golf GTI comes in at £38,900. The plug-in hybrid performance Golf GTE comes in at £39,750. The GTI opens for order on 20 June, while the electrified GTE and eHybrid are available from 27 June.

The eighth-generation Golf was rebooted in a bid to sustain its appeal to the end of the decade, when it will be replaced by the electric Mk9 Golf.

As it turns 50, the German firm’s all-time best-seller receives a wide-reaching suite of technology upgrades, usability enhancements, material improvements and a new look inside and out.

The powertrain line-up has been revamped too, with the addition of new long-range plug-in hybrids, revised petrol and diesel options – and more power for the GTI hot hatch, which will head the line-up until the launch of the revised four-wheel-drive Golf R later this year.

Three specification levels for the standard Golf are offered from launch: Life, Match and Style for the traditional hatch-bodied Golf, and Life and Style for the estate version.

R-Line cars will follow from 25 April, with prices starting from £30,285 for the R-Line hatchback and £31,650 for the estate. The range-topping, performance Golf R is due later this year.

The range will kick off with a choice of 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engines and all initial models adopt a traditional front-wheel-drive layout. They include 114bhp and 148bhp turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol units – with and without mild-hybrid technology.